16008 SE 254th St
Last updated July 22 2020 at 10:10 AM

16008 SE 254th St

16008 Southeast 254th Place · No Longer Available
Location

16008 Southeast 254th Place, Covington, WA 98042

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
parking
playground
garage
16008 SE 254th St Available 09/01/20 FaceTime Tours and/or Virtual Tours Available! - In light of the current public health situation, FaceTime tours and/or Virtual tours will be available.

This 1650 sf, 3 bedroom, 2 bath home features wonderful one-story living space with vaulted ceilings and hardwood floors. Interior has decorator colors and ceiling fans with light kits.

RENTAL FEATURES - Gas-powered central heat and fireplace - Hardwood floor (carpet in bedrooms) - Family room adjacent to kitchen - Built-in glass shelf display case in family room - Living room - Dining room - Den/office - Two-car garage with automatic opener - Dishwasher - Washer/dryer hookups - Refrigerator - Gas stove/oven - Built-in microwave - Patio in secluded backyard - Cable and satellite TV-ready

COMMUNITY FEATURES - Three neighborhood parks, with basketball court and playgrounds, one block away - Soos Creek trailhead 1/2 mile away - Lake Meridian 3 miles away - Covington library 1 mile away - Lots of shopping within 2 miles including: Costco (with gas station), Wal-Mart, Safeway, Fred Meyer, Kohl's, Home Depot, and many restaurants - Easy access to Highway 18 and Lake Meridian park & ride - Short walking-distance to elementary, middle, and high school - Beautiful view of Mt Rainier

-Showings by appointment only. To schedule a viewing, please select the "contact us" or "request a tour" icon to submit your information and an agent will reach out.
-All emails/calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.
-$45.00 Application fee per applicant over the age of 18.
-No application(s) accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person by appointment only with a Maple Leaf Management LLC agent.
-Deposit equal to 1.5x the monthly rent.
-Pets considered on a case by case basis. Pet rent will apply. Pet screening via petscreening.com is required.

(RLNE5967676)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16008 SE 254th St have any available units?
16008 SE 254th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Covington, WA.
What amenities does 16008 SE 254th St have?
Some of 16008 SE 254th St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16008 SE 254th St currently offering any rent specials?
16008 SE 254th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16008 SE 254th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 16008 SE 254th St is pet friendly.
Does 16008 SE 254th St offer parking?
Yes, 16008 SE 254th St offers parking.
Does 16008 SE 254th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16008 SE 254th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16008 SE 254th St have a pool?
No, 16008 SE 254th St does not have a pool.
Does 16008 SE 254th St have accessible units?
No, 16008 SE 254th St does not have accessible units.
Does 16008 SE 254th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16008 SE 254th St has units with dishwashers.
Does 16008 SE 254th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 16008 SE 254th St does not have units with air conditioning.
