Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court parking playground garage

16008 SE 254th St Available 09/01/20 FaceTime Tours and/or Virtual Tours Available! - In light of the current public health situation, FaceTime tours and/or Virtual tours will be available.



This 1650 sf, 3 bedroom, 2 bath home features wonderful one-story living space with vaulted ceilings and hardwood floors. Interior has decorator colors and ceiling fans with light kits.



RENTAL FEATURES - Gas-powered central heat and fireplace - Hardwood floor (carpet in bedrooms) - Family room adjacent to kitchen - Built-in glass shelf display case in family room - Living room - Dining room - Den/office - Two-car garage with automatic opener - Dishwasher - Washer/dryer hookups - Refrigerator - Gas stove/oven - Built-in microwave - Patio in secluded backyard - Cable and satellite TV-ready



COMMUNITY FEATURES - Three neighborhood parks, with basketball court and playgrounds, one block away - Soos Creek trailhead 1/2 mile away - Lake Meridian 3 miles away - Covington library 1 mile away - Lots of shopping within 2 miles including: Costco (with gas station), Wal-Mart, Safeway, Fred Meyer, Kohl's, Home Depot, and many restaurants - Easy access to Highway 18 and Lake Meridian park & ride - Short walking-distance to elementary, middle, and high school - Beautiful view of Mt Rainier



-Showings by appointment only. To schedule a viewing, please select the "contact us" or "request a tour" icon to submit your information and an agent will reach out.

-All emails/calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.

-$45.00 Application fee per applicant over the age of 18.

-No application(s) accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person by appointment only with a Maple Leaf Management LLC agent.

-Deposit equal to 1.5x the monthly rent.

-Pets considered on a case by case basis. Pet rent will apply. Pet screening via petscreening.com is required.



