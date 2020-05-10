All apartments in Covington
15807 SE 253rd Pl.
Covington, WA
15807 SE 253rd Pl
15807 SE 253rd Pl

15807 Southeast 253rd Place · No Longer Available
Covington
Apartments with Parking
3 Bedrooms
Apartments with Balcony
Apartments with Garage
Location

15807 Southeast 253rd Place, Covington, WA 98042

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Four Bedroom House Next to Community Park - Built in 2002; four bedroom house in Covington located on a cul de sac next to Friendship Park. All new appliances in the kitchen. Master bedroom and bathroom with walk in closet, three other bedrooms upstairs, living space on the main floor, including laundry, guest bathroom, kitchen/ great room, living room and dining room. Deck off the kitchen and great room that leads to fully fenced backyard. Home is being fully painted and re-carpeted.

Two car garage with room for storage and room for another vehicle next to the garage.

Will be shown by appointment only.

Total Cost of Move In is as Follows. (12 month lease)
1st months rent - $2695.00
Security Deposit - $2200.00
Application Fee - $47.00
Pet Fee if Applicable - Determined on a case by case basis.

All utilities are tenant's responsibility.

Please call or text Paul Hanken with North By Northwest Realty at 206 557 0100 to establish a showing. Applications available online and accepted on a first come, first serve basis. Applicants are screened for a credit score of 620 or higher, with minimal negative reporting, positive rental history, and a collective income of 3X the monthly rent. Consider this statement as notification that we do not accept a comprehensive reusable tenant screening report, as defined by RCW 59.18.257.

(RLNE5690560)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 15807 SE 253rd Pl have any available units?
15807 SE 253rd Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Covington, WA.
What amenities does 15807 SE 253rd Pl have?
Some of 15807 SE 253rd Pl's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15807 SE 253rd Pl currently offering any rent specials?
15807 SE 253rd Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15807 SE 253rd Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 15807 SE 253rd Pl is pet friendly.
Does 15807 SE 253rd Pl offer parking?
Yes, 15807 SE 253rd Pl offers parking.
Does 15807 SE 253rd Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15807 SE 253rd Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15807 SE 253rd Pl have a pool?
No, 15807 SE 253rd Pl does not have a pool.
Does 15807 SE 253rd Pl have accessible units?
No, 15807 SE 253rd Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 15807 SE 253rd Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 15807 SE 253rd Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15807 SE 253rd Pl have units with air conditioning?
No, 15807 SE 253rd Pl does not have units with air conditioning.

