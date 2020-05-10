15807 SE 253rd Pl.

Amenities

Four Bedroom House Next to Community Park - Built in 2002; four bedroom house in Covington located on a cul de sac next to Friendship Park. All new appliances in the kitchen. Master bedroom and bathroom with walk in closet, three other bedrooms upstairs, living space on the main floor, including laundry, guest bathroom, kitchen/ great room, living room and dining room. Deck off the kitchen and great room that leads to fully fenced backyard. Home is being fully painted and re-carpeted.



Two car garage with room for storage and room for another vehicle next to the garage.



Will be shown by appointment only.



Total Cost of Move In is as Follows. (12 month lease)

1st months rent - $2695.00

Security Deposit - $2200.00

Application Fee - $47.00

Pet Fee if Applicable - Determined on a case by case basis.



All utilities are tenant's responsibility.



Please call or text Paul Hanken with North By Northwest Realty at 206 557 0100 to establish a showing. Applications available online and accepted on a first come, first serve basis. Applicants are screened for a credit score of 620 or higher, with minimal negative reporting, positive rental history, and a collective income of 3X the monthly rent. Consider this statement as notification that we do not accept a comprehensive reusable tenant screening report, as defined by RCW 59.18.257.



