15501 SE 252nd Pl

Covington Home - Available NOW! This spacious home offers five bedrooms, two and a half baths, and 2560 sq ft. Gourmet kitchen featuring granite counters, breakfast nook, and access to private patio that backs up to a 3 acre nature preserve with paved walking trail and pond exclusive to subdivision. Family room with gas fireplace. Hardwood floors from entry to kitchen compliment formal living and dining rooms. Main level 3/4 bath has shower for 5th bedroom/den/office. Upstairs master with huge walk-in closet, 5-piece bath with jetted tub, skylight and gas fireplace. Generously sized 2 bedrooms plus bonus/4th bedroom share bath with skylight and double sinks. Upstairs laundry room. AC! Dog or cat okay with a $500 pet deposit. Sorry, no smoking.



To schedule a showing please contact Netanya Richards, Avenue One Residential, Seattle, WA via email netanya@avenueoneresidential.com or phone 206-465-7594.



(RLNE2891976)