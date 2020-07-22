Apartment List
119 Apartments for rent in Cottage Lake, WA with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Cottage Lake apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within ... Read Guide >

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
17720 164th Ave NE
17720 164th Avenue Northeast, Cottage Lake, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,495
685 sqft
Newly renovated studio on private street - Property Id: 316440 Call (206) 948-1391 Beautiful, newly decorated studio on a private street in the highly sought after Hollywood Hill neighborhood of Woodinville.
Results within 1 mile of Cottage Lake
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
35 Units Available
Town Center
Woodin Creek Village
17255 135th Ave NE, Woodinville, WA
Studio
$1,540
505 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,905
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,340
1185 sqft
Thoughtfully designed homes with in-unit laundry and a fireplace. Tenants can enjoy a grilling station, cyber cafe and hot tub on-site. Near DeYoung Park. Close to State Route 522. Within 20 miles of Seattle.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
$
14 Units Available
Town Center
Beaumont
14001 NE 183rd St, Woodinville, WA
Studio
$1,399
557 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,691
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,118
1111 sqft
Residents live in units with fireplace, ice maker, laundry and walk-in closets. Community includes clubhouse, conference room, elevator and game room. Located close to wineries, recreational activities, and the 522 and 405 freeways.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 22 at 12:12 PM
14 Units Available
North Redmond
Avalon at Bear Creek
11305 183rd Pl NE, Redmond, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,725
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,865
1110 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1490 sqft
Just 2 miles from Highway 520 and Redmond's downtown area. This gated community has a heated pool, playground, and area for picnics and barbecue, among other amenities. Spacious homes have extra storage space.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 06:05 PM
20 Units Available
Town Center
Campbell Run
13305 NE 171st St, Woodinville, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,550
677 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
916 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,499
1208 sqft
Nestled in the heart of historic Woodinville, WA, let Campbell Run Apartments welcome you to your new home.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 06:41 PM
3 Units Available
Town Center
Patagonia Village
14110 NE 179th St, Woodinville, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,450
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
998 sqft
A fantastic community near area parks, and minutes from the freeway. On-site pool, fitness center, and covered parking. Each apartment features a private patio or deck, updated kitchens, and spacious interiors.

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Town Center
14200 NE 171st St E203
14200 Northeast 171st Street, Woodinville, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
795 sqft
FaceTime Tours and/or Virtual are Available! - In light of the current public health situation, FaceTime tours and/or Virtual tours will be available.

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Town Center
14333 NE 187th Pl
14333 Northeast 187th Place, Woodinville, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,795
1530 sqft
Woodinville Bothell 4 bed 2.25 bath. 2 car tandem garage [1 car behind the other] Greenbrier Heights. - 14333 NE 187th Pl., Woodinville, WA 98072. Greenbrier Heights development featuring Community Park and walking trails.
Results within 5 miles of Cottage Lake
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 22 at 08:34 PM
14 Units Available
Northeast Bellevue
Hampton Greens
4747 148th Ave NE, Bellevue, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,635
661 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,870
889 sqft
Attractive 16-acre grounds situated just outside Redmond. Adjacent to Bellevue Golf Course and within minutes of Marymoor Park and Microsoft HQ. Stainless steel appliances, air conditioning and carpeting.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 08:34 PM
6 Units Available
Downtown-190th-Riverfront
Edition Apartments
18420 102nd Ave NE, Bothell, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,608
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Edition apartments offer modern luxury studio, open one bedroom, one bedroom, and two bedroom homes in the growing Bothell community.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 22 at 08:33 PM
21 Units Available
Sammamish Valley
Gates of Redmond
15325 Redmond Way, Redmond, WA
Studio
$1,380
506 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,589
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,893
1018 sqft
Smoke-free apartments with many community features including a fitness center, sauna, playground, and basketball and tennis courts. Close to Regal Cinemas, Marymoor Park, and Redmond Town Center.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 22 at 08:33 PM
$
14 Units Available
Northeast Bellevue
The Lakes Apartments
14710 NE 40th St, Bellevue, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,586
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,004
1177 sqft
Woodlands, in-property streams and amenities that boast a 24-hour gym, pool and hot tub, and media room. Homes feature options to upgrade your life with granite counters, spiral staircases and vaulted ceilings.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 22 at 06:41 PM
7 Units Available
Evergreen Hill
Sancerre Apartments
12648 NE 144th St, Kirkland, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,428
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,027
900 sqft
Kirkland City Park and the wineries near Sammamish River are within walking distance of this community. There's a business center, spa, hot tub, and picnic area onsite. Apartments feature granite countertops and hardwood flooring.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
21 Units Available
Willows-Rose Hill
Bell Marymoor Park
6335 180th Pl NE, Redmond, WA
Studio
$1,590
530 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,734
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,215
1041 sqft
How does FREE RENT sound?Mention this coupon to our leasing specialists and live up to ONE MONTH FREE!! Virtual, live, and self-guided tours available!**Offer valid on select apartments only with July lease start dates.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
10 Units Available
South Juanita
Ondine at Juanita Bay
11702 98th Ave NE, Kirkland, WA
Studio
$1,780
480 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,610
659 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1164 sqft
Close to Juanita Beach Park, Juanita Bay, public transportation, Old Market Street Trail, Juanita Creek, Juanita Bay Montessori School. Amenities include an outdoor fireplace, fitness center, garage parking, patio area, onsite maintenance, clubhouse, courtyard, dark walnut cabinets, and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
3 Units Available
North Rose Hill
Aspen Creek Apartments
11101 123rd Ln NE, Kirkland, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,320
1142 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location for commuters near I-405, downtown Bellevue and Google. Residents enjoy units with laundry, patio/balcony and dishwasher. Community features 24-hour maintenance, pool, playground and hot tub.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
$
6 Units Available
Totem Lake
Asbury Park Apartments
12821 126th Way NE, Kirkland, WA
Studio
$1,400
425 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,530
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,835
830 sqft
With lush landscaping and a desirable location, Asbury Park Apartment Homes offer plenty of convenience for a modern lifestyle. Select an apartment in Kirkland, WA, that’s part of our community, and you won’t be disappointed.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
$
41 Units Available
North Creek-195th
The Villas at Beardslee
19128 112th Ave NE, Bothell, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,605
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,145
1165 sqft
Now Offering Up to 6 Weeks Free! We are excited to announce that we are now scheduling in-person tours by appointment only.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 22 at 08:33 PM
18 Units Available
Grass Lawn
Olde Redmond Place
7001 Old Redmond Rd, Redmond, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,524
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,855
908 sqft
Comfortable units with carpeting, vaulted ceilings, crown moulding, and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly community with walking trails, a fitness center, and a sauna, located conveniently in Redmond.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
11 Units Available
Downtown Redmond
The Carter
7508 159th Place Northeast, Redmond, WA
Studio
$1,500
589 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,965
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,630
979 sqft
Homes with energy-efficient kitchens, keyless entry, sliding barn doors and walk-in closets. Barely five minutes from Redmond Town Center, this pet-friendly community has bike storage, a fitness center and a rooftop lounge.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
7 Units Available
Downtown-190th-Riverfront
Six Oaks
18333 Bothell Way NE, Bothell, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,550
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
One- and two-bedroom furnished apartments with modern kitchen, fireplace, walk-in closets, hardwoods, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Enjoy gym, bocce court, bbq/grill, garage parking, pet-friendly. Bothell neighborhood. Walk to shopping, dining, entertainment. Public transit available.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
10 Units Available
Downtown Redmond
Redmond Square Apartments
7977 170th Ave NE, Redmond, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,576
602 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,992
901 sqft
Blocks from Anderson Park, Bear Creek Park and the shops at Redmond Town Center. Quiet community has bike storage and gym, welcomes dogs and cats. Apartments have washers and dryers.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
7 Units Available
North Creek-195th
North Creek Heights
19701 112th Ave NE, Bothell, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,454
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,662
898 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Perfect location right off the 405. Pet-friendly community with gym, sparkling outdoor pool, tennis courts and comfy clubhouse for residents. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes with modern touches and a washer-dryer in the unit.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
8 Units Available
Downtown Redmond
LionsGate North
15900 NE 83rd St, Redmond, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,455
1240 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Green-friendly apartment community close to Sammamish River Trail. Spacious townhomes and flats with oversized windows, vaulted ceilings and private balconies, decks or patios. Community offers a swimming pool and spa and a 24-hour fitness center.
City Guide for Cottage Lake, WA

"The lake was brightening with the reflections of different colored homes as sparrows and starlings encircled in rapid-winged flight and dipped toward its glassy surface nipping at bugs. A long legged heron stalked about on his neighbor's dock and croaked a loud announcement to the fish." - From 'Cottage Lake Soliloquay' by John E. Shephard, Jr.

Cottage Lake is a King County census-designated place with about 24 000 people. It has been ranked as the fastest-growing suburb in Washington, with the larger city of Woodinville just 4 miles away. Centered on a 63-acre lake, the Cottage Lake neighborhoods enjoy diverse vegetation, wildlife and amazing natural views from their own back yards. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Cottage Lake, WA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Cottage Lake apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

