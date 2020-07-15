120 Apartments for rent in Cottage Lake, WA with balconies
"The lake was brightening with the reflections of different colored homes as sparrows and starlings encircled in rapid-winged flight and dipped toward its glassy surface nipping at bugs. A long legged heron stalked about on his neighbor's dock and croaked a loud announcement to the fish." - From 'Cottage Lake Soliloquay' by John E. Shephard, Jr.
Cottage Lake is a King County census-designated place with about 24 000 people. It has been ranked as the fastest-growing suburb in Washington, with the larger city of Woodinville just 4 miles away. Centered on a 63-acre lake, the Cottage Lake neighborhoods enjoy diverse vegetation, wildlife and amazing natural views from their own back yards. See more
Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.
Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.
You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.
Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.
Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.
Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Cottage Lake renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.