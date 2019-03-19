Amenities

17313 Mink Road Available 04/13/19 APPLICATION PENDING! 4 BED 3 BATH! LOTS OF PRIVACY! CLOSE TO NEARBY PONDS AND TRAILS! - Over two acres of wooded area surround this 4 bedroom, 3 bath home. Spacious open living room with stunning cathedral ceilings and wall to ceiling windows let in lots of light and provide a beautiful view. Living room also has a cozy wood burning fireplace. Dining area off of the living room opens to two tiered deck with skylight covered spa. Kitchen has all new stainless appliances. Spacious master has attached 3/4 bath and full wall closets. Two other bedrooms on the upper level are nice size and share a second full bath off the hall. Lower level has a very large bonus/family room with wood burning stove, wet bar, built-in book cases and is large enough for a pool table. Bonus leads out to back yard pond and trails. Lower level includes a 4th bedroom, 3/4 bath and utility room. Home has been freshly painted, updated with new carpets, vinyl and countertops. Oversized two car garage has an attached shop. A pre-wired backup generator and A/C are also provided. Award-winning Northshore School District.



LEASE TERM: 12 MONTHS



Refundable Pet Deposit: $250 per pet



Non-refundable carpet cleaning fee: $450

Non-refundable administration fee: $100



YEAR BUILT: 1977

COUNTY: King County



SCHOOL DISTRICT: Northshore



PET POLICY: Owner will consider a pet with additional deposit and owner approval. Small pets only under 20 lbs.



INCLUDED IN RENT: N/A



SPECIAL TERMS: No smoking on the premises.

Tenant must abide by HOA rules and regulations.



TENANT SERVICES:



Professionally Managed

24 Hr. Maintenance

On-line rent payment available



