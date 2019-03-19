All apartments in Cottage Lake
Find more places like 17313 Mink Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cottage Lake, WA
/
17313 Mink Road
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

17313 Mink Road

17313 Mink Road Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Cottage Lake
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

17313 Mink Road Northeast, Cottage Lake, WA 98077

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool table
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
17313 Mink Road Available 04/13/19 APPLICATION PENDING! 4 BED 3 BATH! LOTS OF PRIVACY! CLOSE TO NEARBY PONDS AND TRAILS! - Over two acres of wooded area surround this 4 bedroom, 3 bath home. Spacious open living room with stunning cathedral ceilings and wall to ceiling windows let in lots of light and provide a beautiful view. Living room also has a cozy wood burning fireplace. Dining area off of the living room opens to two tiered deck with skylight covered spa. Kitchen has all new stainless appliances. Spacious master has attached 3/4 bath and full wall closets. Two other bedrooms on the upper level are nice size and share a second full bath off the hall. Lower level has a very large bonus/family room with wood burning stove, wet bar, built-in book cases and is large enough for a pool table. Bonus leads out to back yard pond and trails. Lower level includes a 4th bedroom, 3/4 bath and utility room. Home has been freshly painted, updated with new carpets, vinyl and countertops. Oversized two car garage has an attached shop. A pre-wired backup generator and A/C are also provided. Award-winning Northshore School District.

LEASE TERM: 12 MONTHS

Refundable Pet Deposit: $250 per pet

Non-refundable carpet cleaning fee: $450
Non-refundable administration fee: $100

YEAR BUILT: 1977
COUNTY: King County

SCHOOL DISTRICT: Northshore

PET POLICY: Owner will consider a pet with additional deposit and owner approval. Small pets only under 20 lbs.

INCLUDED IN RENT: N/A

SPECIAL TERMS: No smoking on the premises.
Tenant must abide by HOA rules and regulations.

TENANT SERVICES:

Professionally Managed
24 Hr. Maintenance
On-line rent payment available

Please drive by this rental prior to scheduling a showing. Be sure to include the property address when making an email inquiry.

Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

For more details on this rental home and all our available rentals please visit our website at www.tsquaremanagement.com,

(RLNE4705391)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17313 Mink Road have any available units?
17313 Mink Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cottage Lake, WA.
What amenities does 17313 Mink Road have?
Some of 17313 Mink Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17313 Mink Road currently offering any rent specials?
17313 Mink Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17313 Mink Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 17313 Mink Road is pet friendly.
Does 17313 Mink Road offer parking?
Yes, 17313 Mink Road offers parking.
Does 17313 Mink Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17313 Mink Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17313 Mink Road have a pool?
No, 17313 Mink Road does not have a pool.
Does 17313 Mink Road have accessible units?
No, 17313 Mink Road does not have accessible units.
Does 17313 Mink Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17313 Mink Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 17313 Mink Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 17313 Mink Road has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Cottage Lake 1 BedroomsCottage Lake Apartments with Balconies
Cottage Lake Apartments with Hardwood FloorsCottage Lake Dog Friendly Apartments
Cottage Lake Pet Friendly PlacesKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WA
Redmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WABothell, WAAuburn, WA
Shoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WABremerton, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College