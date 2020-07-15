All apartments in College Place
1215 SE Trentwood
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:57 PM

1215 SE Trentwood

1215 SE Trentwood Dr · (509) 525-0820
Location

1215 SE Trentwood Dr, College Place, WA 99324

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1215 SE Trentwood · Avail. Jul 27

$1,650

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1704 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
garage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
1215 SE Trentwood Available 07/27/20 **PENDING APPLICATIONS** Peaceful Creek Side Home - Newer construction at it's best, great windows provide tons of natural light, vaulted ceilings with recessed lighting, well appointed kitchen and nice finishes in the bathrooms. Close to Walmart and shopping centers. Give us a call today to set up a showing!

1 Year Lease Required. No pets

Professionally managed by Coldwell Banker Walla Walla (509) 525-0820
www.coldwellbankerwallawalla.com
rent@wallawallacb.com

"Coldwell Banker Walla Walla does not accept comprehensive, reusable tenant screening reports made available by consumer reporting agency."

Coldwell Banker Walla Walla requires tenants to obtain renters insurance and/or liability insurance for losses to personal property due to theft, fire, water damage, pipe leaks and the like. Tenants are required to provide proof of such insurance before move in and over the duration of your tenancy.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4781981)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1215 SE Trentwood have any available units?
1215 SE Trentwood has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1215 SE Trentwood have?
Some of 1215 SE Trentwood's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1215 SE Trentwood currently offering any rent specials?
1215 SE Trentwood is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1215 SE Trentwood pet-friendly?
No, 1215 SE Trentwood is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in College Place.
Does 1215 SE Trentwood offer parking?
Yes, 1215 SE Trentwood offers parking.
Does 1215 SE Trentwood have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1215 SE Trentwood does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1215 SE Trentwood have a pool?
No, 1215 SE Trentwood does not have a pool.
Does 1215 SE Trentwood have accessible units?
No, 1215 SE Trentwood does not have accessible units.
Does 1215 SE Trentwood have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1215 SE Trentwood has units with dishwashers.
Does 1215 SE Trentwood have units with air conditioning?
No, 1215 SE Trentwood does not have units with air conditioning.
