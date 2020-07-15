Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher garage range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

1215 SE Trentwood Available 07/27/20 **PENDING APPLICATIONS** Peaceful Creek Side Home - Newer construction at it's best, great windows provide tons of natural light, vaulted ceilings with recessed lighting, well appointed kitchen and nice finishes in the bathrooms. Close to Walmart and shopping centers. Give us a call today to set up a showing!



1 Year Lease Required. No pets



Professionally managed by Coldwell Banker Walla Walla (509) 525-0820

www.coldwellbankerwallawalla.com

rent@wallawallacb.com



"Coldwell Banker Walla Walla does not accept comprehensive, reusable tenant screening reports made available by consumer reporting agency."



Coldwell Banker Walla Walla requires tenants to obtain renters insurance and/or liability insurance for losses to personal property due to theft, fire, water damage, pipe leaks and the like. Tenants are required to provide proof of such insurance before move in and over the duration of your tenancy.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4781981)