2790 85th PL NE

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Clyde Hill Home -

This classic Buchan rambler offers the perfect combination of elegance & charm! Brilliant millwork & coffered ceilings set a formal tone in the living & dining rooms. Granite kitchen with rich hardwoods opens to the family room for a desirable great room effect. The family room features soaring wood ceilings & a stone fireplace. Spacious master with walk-in closet & tile 5-piece bath. Expansive windows & glass French doors showcase the lush setting. 2 patios, level lawn & beautiful landscaping. Landscape provided and tenants responsible for watering. No smoking and pets on approval only.



First month's rent, security deposit (one months rent), $200 admin fee.



Qualifications: 650 credit score, no evictions, no felonies against person or property in the last 5 years, $15,000 monthly income and good rental history (on-time payments and no violations).



