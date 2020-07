Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Charming 3 Bed 1 Bath Rambler in Clyde Hill - Fabulous Clyde Hill location, this charming 3 Bed 1 bath rambler is a short walk to the elementary & middle schools & Downtown Bellevue. Enjoy entertaining in the lovey gardens & huge patio off the kitchen.



First and security deposit of $2700. $40 application fees per adult. Tenant pays all utilities and take care of yard. No smoking and pets are conditional - subject to $300 non refundable pet fee.



(RLNE4981504)