6907 184th St SE
Last updated March 8 2020 at 11:40 AM

6907 184th St SE

6907 184th Street Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

6907 184th Street Southeast, Clearview, WA 98296

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
hot tub
Beautifully updated & spacious home in Clearview! - Property Id: 235829

Welcome to this beautifully updated & spacious home on over 3/4 acre in Clearview! Warm & inviting formal living & dining rooms, family room, amazing millwork, wainscoting, and updated hardware & fixtures. Stunning Brazilian Cherry hardwoods & natural stone. Large & gorgeous kitchen. Huge laundry/ mud room off the 860 sq ft of garage space, with extra tall door for RV or boat. Well built & insulated! French doors to the big deck, sport court, & exterior entry to basement. A home you'll love!
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6907 184th St SE have any available units?
6907 184th St SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clearview, WA.
What amenities does 6907 184th St SE have?
Some of 6907 184th St SE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6907 184th St SE currently offering any rent specials?
6907 184th St SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6907 184th St SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 6907 184th St SE is pet friendly.
Does 6907 184th St SE offer parking?
Yes, 6907 184th St SE offers parking.
Does 6907 184th St SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6907 184th St SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6907 184th St SE have a pool?
No, 6907 184th St SE does not have a pool.
Does 6907 184th St SE have accessible units?
No, 6907 184th St SE does not have accessible units.
Does 6907 184th St SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6907 184th St SE has units with dishwashers.
Does 6907 184th St SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 6907 184th St SE does not have units with air conditioning.
