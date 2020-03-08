6907 184th St SE

Amenities
Beautifully updated & spacious home in Clearview! - Property Id: 235829
Welcome to this beautifully updated & spacious home on over 3/4 acre in Clearview! Warm & inviting formal living & dining rooms, family room, amazing millwork, wainscoting, and updated hardware & fixtures. Stunning Brazilian Cherry hardwoods & natural stone. Large & gorgeous kitchen. Huge laundry/ mud room off the 860 sq ft of garage space, with extra tall door for RV or boat. Well built & insulated! French doors to the big deck, sport court, & exterior entry to basement. A home you'll love!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/235829
Property Id 235829
(RLNE5613921)