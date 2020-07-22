Apartment List
76 Apartments for rent in Chico, WA with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Chico apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private gara... Read Guide >

Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
8455 Towns Summit Pl NW
8455 Town Summit Place Northwest, Silverdale, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
2076 sqft
Available Now - Spacious and beautiful 4 bedroom home in CK School district - This beautiful four bedroom home features over 2000sqft of abundant natural light giving an open and airy feel.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
4701 Walgren Dr Unit A205
4701 Northwest Walgren Drive, Silverdale, WA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1180 sqft
4701 Walgren Dr Unit A205 Available 08/10/20 Silverdale Condo with detached 1 car Garage - Welcome yourself to this small community conveniently located within 5 minutes of downtown Silverdale also an easy commute to Bangor or PSNS.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
4713 NW Walgren Dr C105
4713 Northwest Walgren Drive, Silverdale, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1201 sqft
4713 NW Walgren Dr C105 Available 08/20/20 Amazing layout on Multi level town home. - Wonderful 3 bedroom 3 bathroom multi-level town home located just minutes from the heart of Silverdale.

Last updated July 22 at 08:41 PM
1 Unit Available
4673 Northwest Walgren Drive
4673 NW Walgren Dr, Silverdale, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1405 sqft
Delightful and unique town homes located just South of Silverdale. These units have tile floors in the high traffic areas, knotty pine cabinets and woodwork throughout.

Last updated July 22 at 08:41 PM
1 Unit Available
3795 Northwest Munson Street
3795 Northwest Munson Street, Silverdale, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1318 sqft
Light and bright duplex was completely remodeled in 2018! Beautiful laminate flooring downstairs, carpet upstairs in all bedrooms and custom paint throughout.
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
13 Units Available
Reserve at Bucklin Hill
1255 NW Mirage Ln, Silverdale, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,437
617 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,489
885 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located close to Kitsap Mall, with easy access to Highway 303. Renovated units feature washer and dryer, dishwasher, and extra storage. Residents can enjoy wooded areas, sweeping views of Olympic Mountains and lush landscaping.
Last updated July 22 at 08:34 PM
2 Units Available
Village Fair
309 NE Fairgrounds Rd, Bremerton, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,240
623 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
897 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Village Fair is a sprawling community set in a lush green landscape, surrounding an outdoor pool, playground, newly renovated clubhouse, fitness center, and more! Find a place to call your own, where nature meets modern living.
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
14 Units Available
Wellington Apartments
3414 NW Kensington Ln, Silverdale, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,420
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
1013 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,885
1196 sqft
Located a half mile from Kitsap Mall. Spacious units are close to ferry terminals and shopping. Each unit features an open floor plan and ample light, perfect for entertaining!
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
12 Units Available
Ridgetop Apartments
11153 Shipside Ln NW, Silverdale, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,530
648 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,610
929 sqft
Units offer views of the Olympic Mountains and close proximity to both Kitsap Mall and Naval Base Kitsap. Apartments are spacious and clean, and are close to local malls and shopping.
Last updated July 22 at 06:14 PM
28 Units Available
Silverdale Ridge
1415 NW Santa Fe Ln, Silverdale, WA
Studio
$1,625
628 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,650
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,674
1073 sqft
Close to Highway 303 and Ridgetop Blvd. Open-plan homes with breakfast bar, modern kitchen appliances and a fireplace. Community offers a pool, racquetball, a gym, a hot tub and a dog park.
Last updated July 22 at 06:28 PM
24 Units Available
Trillium Heights
12440 Daphne Ln NW, Silverdale, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,505
596 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
893 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,870
1028 sqft
These apartment homes have all you need, just minutes from Target and Kitsap Mall. Well-appointed kitchens, balconies and fireplaces are just some of the amenities you can expect to find here.
Last updated July 22 at 08:34 PM
7 Units Available
Waterview
1617 West Admiralty Heights Lane, Bremerton, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,200
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
910 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
WaterView is a tranquil community where nature meets modern living.
Last updated July 22 at 06:29 PM
12 Units Available
Cascade Ridge
1206 NW Tahoe Ln, Silverdale, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,399
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,549
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,929
1214 sqft
Treetops comes with amazing amenities such as childcare, in-unit laundry, dishwashers, parking, walk-in closets, pool, gym, media room, pool room. Easy access to the Navy shipping yard and shopping.
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
6 Units Available
Pine Ridge Apartment Homes
3232 Pine Rd NE, Bremerton, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
870 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1090 sqft
Welcome to Pine Ridge Apartment Homes in Bremerton.
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
8 Units Available
The Signature Apartments and Townhomes
2033 NW Bobwhite Ln, Silverdale, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,445
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,660
1144 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Your home should fit your lifestyle! Shopping, restaurants, dog park, walking trails, close to bus lines, Pool, hot tub, basketball court, cable TV included in utilities…and much more.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1755 W Sunn Fjord Ln D53
1755 West Sunn Fjord Lane, Navy Yard City, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
931 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spectacular views 2 bed/2bath, great amenities - Property Id: 315010 Available Now - email, text, or call! Fresh renovation and spectacular views overlooking Sinclair Inlet! Sparkling clean and immaculate 2 bed 2 bath, great open floor plan, Front

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
9719 Danwood Lane #3
9719 Danwood Lane Northwest, Silverdale, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
800 sqft
9719 Danwood Lane #3 Available 08/01/20 Silverdale 2 Bedroom Apartment - 2 bedroom 1 bath apartment in small complex close to the hub of Silverdale. Access local gyms, theaters, shopping, restaurants and spiritual centers within blocks.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
12686 Silverdale Way
12686 Silverdale Way Northwest, Silverdale, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
1330 sqft
12686 Silverdale Way Available 08/01/20 Townhouse in Desirable Silverdale Location - 3 Bedroom/2.5 Bathrooms - This lovely 3 bedroom, 2.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1710 Sunn Fjord Lane K-207
1710 West Sunn Fjord Lane, Navy Yard City, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
900 sqft
2BR/1BA condo at Sunn Fjord! JULY ONLY SPECIAL!! NO RENT TIL AUGUST!! - **THE REST OF JULY FREE! NO RENT TIL AUGUST!** Ground level 2BR/1.5BA in the Sunn Fjord community. Kitchen with all appliances, and utility closet with washer and dryer hookups.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1745 W Sunn Fjord Lane H-204
1745 West Sunn Fjord Lane, Navy Yard City, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1000 sqft
Spacious Bremerton condo with amenities! - This second floor wonderful Bremerton condo was completely remodeled in 2018! New paint, new trim, new kitchen cabinets and more! The entry way has vinyl tile flooring and a large coat closet.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
431 NE Miramar Circle
431 Northeast Miramar Circle, Kitsap County, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1898 sqft
431 NE Miramar Circle Available 08/01/20 Beautiful Town home close to CK schools! - This three-story town home in Madeline Woods features 1898 square feet and a large bonus room on the third level and single car garage.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
13448 Eldridge Place NW
13448 Eldridge Place Northwest, Silverdale, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,925
1730 sqft
13448 Eldridge Place NW Available 09/07/20 Ridgetop Beauty at an Exceptional Price - ISLAND LAKE / Ridgetop home in a cul-de-sac with vaulted ceilings in Silverdale. Gas log fireplace, extra large garage. Unique landscaping design.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
7653 Sucia Place NW
7653 Sucia Place Northwest, Kitsap County, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2244 sqft
7653 Sucia Place NW Available 08/10/20 Spacious 4 Bedroom in Bremerton! SHORT TERM LEASE! - Check out this beautiful 4 bedroom 2.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1319 N Rainier Ave.
1319 North Rainier Avenue, Bremerton, WA
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
Charactor and Old world charm meets refreshed and updated. - This 4bdr 1.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Chico, WA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Chico apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

