All apartments in Cavalero
Find more places like 2221 116th Drive SE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cavalero, WA
/
2221 116th Drive SE
Last updated April 7 2020 at 11:17 AM

2221 116th Drive SE

2221 116th Drive Southeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

2221 116th Drive Southeast, Cavalero, WA 98258

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
walk in closets
fireplace
media room
Unit Amenities
fireplace
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pet friendly
media room
2221 116th Drive SE Available 04/10/20 Fantastic Lake Stevens 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath home - Lake Stevens 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath home. 1st floor features Kitchen w/Breakfast Bar, ample cabinet space S/S apps, spacious main living area w/gas fireplace & living room. 2nd floor you will find all bedrooms, w/lg Master suite w/5 piece bath & huge walk in closet. Bonus area for media room or 2nd living area @ top of 2nd floor landing. Utility room w/washer dryer hook ups. Two addt'l bdrms w/spacious walk in closets. Close to the Centennial Trail,highways & shopping. Lake Stevens School District!
Dogs considered case by case w/additional security deposit. Sorry no cats
Rent: $2395
Security deposit: $2500
Terms: 1st and security deposit, 12 month lease - No Smoking
Landlord does not accept portal reusable tenant screening reports.
PRESENT BY: TRICIA JACOBS | REALTOR
RE/MAX ASSOCIATE BROKERS

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3346570)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2221 116th Drive SE have any available units?
2221 116th Drive SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cavalero, WA.
What amenities does 2221 116th Drive SE have?
Some of 2221 116th Drive SE's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2221 116th Drive SE currently offering any rent specials?
2221 116th Drive SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2221 116th Drive SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 2221 116th Drive SE is pet friendly.
Does 2221 116th Drive SE offer parking?
No, 2221 116th Drive SE does not offer parking.
Does 2221 116th Drive SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2221 116th Drive SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2221 116th Drive SE have a pool?
No, 2221 116th Drive SE does not have a pool.
Does 2221 116th Drive SE have accessible units?
No, 2221 116th Drive SE does not have accessible units.
Does 2221 116th Drive SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2221 116th Drive SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2221 116th Drive SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2221 116th Drive SE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA
Shoreline, WAIssaquah, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WAMountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WALake Stevens, WAMarysville, WAMonroe, WAMill Creek, WAMill Creek East, WAArlington, WA
Martha Lake, WALake Stickney, WABothell West, WANorth Lynnwood, WAMukilteo, WAWoodinville, WAPicnic Point, WAAlderwood Manor, WADuvall, WAKenmore, WALake Forest Park, WAMercer Island, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College