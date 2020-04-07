Amenities

2221 116th Drive SE Available 04/10/20 Fantastic Lake Stevens 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath home - Lake Stevens 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath home. 1st floor features Kitchen w/Breakfast Bar, ample cabinet space S/S apps, spacious main living area w/gas fireplace & living room. 2nd floor you will find all bedrooms, w/lg Master suite w/5 piece bath & huge walk in closet. Bonus area for media room or 2nd living area @ top of 2nd floor landing. Utility room w/washer dryer hook ups. Two addt'l bdrms w/spacious walk in closets. Close to the Centennial Trail,highways & shopping. Lake Stevens School District!

Dogs considered case by case w/additional security deposit. Sorry no cats

Rent: $2395

Security deposit: $2500

Terms: 1st and security deposit, 12 month lease - No Smoking

Landlord does not accept portal reusable tenant screening reports.

PRESENT BY: TRICIA JACOBS | REALTOR

RE/MAX ASSOCIATE BROKERS



(RLNE3346570)