11306 13th St SE
Last updated July 2 2019 at 10:24 AM

11306 13th St SE

11306 13th Street Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

11306 13th Street Southeast, Cavalero, WA 98258

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
fireplace
extra storage
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
* Lake View Rental 1 or 2 year lease available - Property Id: 1104

Home built brand new in 2003. Enjoy the lake view in beautiful Lake Stevens 2 story 3 bedrooms 2 1/2 bath Home for rent 1 or 2 year lease available. Tenant pays all utilities. $400 per small pet non refundable deposit. Security deposit $1650 . Rent is $2100 a month for 2 year lease or $2125 a month for a 1 year lease .

Master BED room with master bathroom on first floor. One half bathroom off of living room .
Please note in the attached picture the kitchen is now painted white not yellow. UPSTAIRS 2 full bedrooms with closets, upstairs full bath room and extra storage closet . Has Small fenced back yard .
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/1104
Property Id 1104

(RLNE4891750)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11306 13th St SE have any available units?
11306 13th St SE doesn't have any available units at this time.
What amenities does 11306 13th St SE have?
Some of 11306 13th St SE's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly.
Is 11306 13th St SE currently offering any rent specials?
11306 13th St SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11306 13th St SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 11306 13th St SE is pet friendly.
Does 11306 13th St SE offer parking?
No, 11306 13th St SE does not offer parking.
Does 11306 13th St SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11306 13th St SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11306 13th St SE have a pool?
No, 11306 13th St SE does not have a pool.
Does 11306 13th St SE have accessible units?
No, 11306 13th St SE does not have accessible units.
Does 11306 13th St SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11306 13th St SE has units with dishwashers.
Does 11306 13th St SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 11306 13th St SE does not have units with air conditioning.
