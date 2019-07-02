11306 13th St SE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

* Lake View Rental 1 or 2 year lease available - Property Id: 1104



Home built brand new in 2003. Enjoy the lake view in beautiful Lake Stevens 2 story 3 bedrooms 2 1/2 bath Home for rent 1 or 2 year lease available. Tenant pays all utilities. $400 per small pet non refundable deposit. Security deposit $1650 . Rent is $2100 a month for 2 year lease or $2125 a month for a 1 year lease .



Master BED room with master bathroom on first floor. One half bathroom off of living room .

Please note in the attached picture the kitchen is now painted white not yellow. UPSTAIRS 2 full bedrooms with closets, upstairs full bath room and extra storage closet . Has Small fenced back yard .

