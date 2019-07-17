Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse 24hr gym game room pool media room tennis court

4506 126th St Ct NW Available 08/01/19 Fabulous Canterwood Golf and Country Club Home - Luxurious executive home in the guard-gated Canterwood Golf and Country Club. Welcome to your opportunity to live in one of the finest homes in all Canterwood!



This beautifully appointed home overlooks the 5th hole of the award-winning Canterwood Golf Course. Enjoy membership access to golf course, club house with pro shop, restaurant, bar, swimming pool, 24-hour fitness center, tennis courts, horse stables and more!



Enjoy spectacular two-level living in a fusion of fine design and rich details. You'll love the Great Room style floor plan with architectural detail accents and gorgeous hardwood floors.



The dramatic grand entry foyer welcomes you home each and every day. The flowing floor plan is perfect for entertaining and family get-togethers.



From the foyer, you have French door access to the quiet seclusion of the den/home office for reading enjoyment or home office business transactions. Or from the foyer, you are lead to the welcoming living room with gas fireplace and lots of natural light through vaulted windows, and reflected from vaulted ceilings.



The formal living room adjoins a formal dining room with a view of the patio and golf course outside. The formal dining room is perfect for dinner parties or intimate dining and is accented by crown molding and designer lighting accents.



The dining room leads to an incredible gourmet chefs kitchen for your finest culinary creations! Surrounded by beautiful granite counters and backsplash, stainless steel Viking and Dacor appliances, it includes a large prep island with prep sink. Youll have all the inspiration you need for your culinary masterpieces. With double convection ovens, 6-burner gas range, Viking Refrigerator, microwave, warming oven and wine/beverage fridge, what cant you do in this kitchen?



The kitchen flows seamlessly into an informal eating area and family room for easy entertaining. The gas fireplace adds warmth to the cozy family room with built-in bookshelves and cabinets. In addition, the whole-house sound system lends itself to additional entertainment and enjoyment of this room.



On the upper level is the master suite and 2 additional bedrooms (each with their own separate bathrooms,) and an enormous bonus room, which could be part game room and part media room, or whatever your inspiration is for its purpose.



The expansive master bedroom suite with private balcony overlooking the golf course is the perfect place to enjoy a glass of wine or quiet moment with your loved one at sunset, or to start your day in perfect quiet and solitude with your first cup of coffee.



The stunningly beautiful master bath with dual vanities, large soaking tub, and a shower with 3-heads and 6 massage jets beckons you with wonderful relief and relaxation at the end of a hard day.



The large grassy backyard offers plenty of room for garden gatherings and lawn games which you are sure to enjoy.



Yard care will be provided by property owner. Whats better than that? On the weekends you can play golf or take advantage of other activities instead of mowing the lawn and pulling weeds? Just relax with your family or guests and enjoy an exceptional lifestyle of Canterwood.



