8711 S 114th Pl 101
Last updated April 23 2020 at 10:44 PM

8711 S 114th Pl 101

8711 S 114th St · No Longer Available
Location

8711 S 114th St, Bryn Mawr-Skyway, WA 98178
Bryn Mawr-Skyway

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
gym
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
Unit 101 Available 05/01/20 2 bedroom 1 bath - Property Id: 261643

- 2 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment with view of Lake Washington available for rent May 1, 2020.

- Comes with small yard area in front of the apartment

- Apartment with lake view. Minutes from Boeing, shopping and restaurants at The Landing and Ikea. Easy access to downtown Seattle and freeways.

- Free parking.

- Property DOESN'T offer laundry, but there is laundry facility two blocks down the street.

- 25 feet deck to enjoy the views of Lake Washington.

- Landlord pays for utilities water, sewer and garbage (electricity on tenants account).

- Located 20-25 minutes from downtown of Seattle.

- Close to shopping and restaurants at the Landing, as well as minutes from Boeing, the Seahawks training facility and major freeways, LA Fitness gym

- Easy access to major highways

- Unit comes with dishwasher, refrigerator and electrical stove.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/261643
Property Id 261643

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5701104)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8711 S 114th Pl 101 have any available units?
8711 S 114th Pl 101 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bryn Mawr-Skyway, WA.
What amenities does 8711 S 114th Pl 101 have?
Some of 8711 S 114th Pl 101's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8711 S 114th Pl 101 currently offering any rent specials?
8711 S 114th Pl 101 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8711 S 114th Pl 101 pet-friendly?
No, 8711 S 114th Pl 101 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bryn Mawr-Skyway.
Does 8711 S 114th Pl 101 offer parking?
Yes, 8711 S 114th Pl 101 offers parking.
Does 8711 S 114th Pl 101 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8711 S 114th Pl 101 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8711 S 114th Pl 101 have a pool?
No, 8711 S 114th Pl 101 does not have a pool.
Does 8711 S 114th Pl 101 have accessible units?
No, 8711 S 114th Pl 101 does not have accessible units.
Does 8711 S 114th Pl 101 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8711 S 114th Pl 101 has units with dishwashers.
Does 8711 S 114th Pl 101 have units with air conditioning?
No, 8711 S 114th Pl 101 does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
