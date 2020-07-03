8711 S 114th Pl 101

Amenities

Unit 101 Available 05/01/20 2 bedroom 1 bath - Property Id: 261643



- 2 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment with view of Lake Washington available for rent May 1, 2020.



- Comes with small yard area in front of the apartment



- Apartment with lake view. Minutes from Boeing, shopping and restaurants at The Landing and Ikea. Easy access to downtown Seattle and freeways.



- Free parking.



- Property DOESN'T offer laundry, but there is laundry facility two blocks down the street.



- 25 feet deck to enjoy the views of Lake Washington.



- Landlord pays for utilities water, sewer and garbage (electricity on tenants account).



- Located 20-25 minutes from downtown of Seattle.



- Close to shopping and restaurants at the Landing, as well as minutes from Boeing, the Seahawks training facility and major freeways, LA Fitness gym



- Easy access to major highways



- Unit comes with dishwasher, refrigerator and electrical stove.

No Pets Allowed



