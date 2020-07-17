Rent Calculator
12424 74 th Lane S 15
Last updated May 3 2019 at 9:24 AM
1 of 1
12424 74 th Lane S 15
12424 74th Ln S
·
No Longer Available
Location
12424 74th Ln S, Bryn Mawr-Skyway, WA 98178
Bryn Mawr-Skyway
Amenities
in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Unit 15 Available 05/08/19 Parkview Townhomes - Property Id: 96446
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/96446
Property Id 96446
(RLNE4857178)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 12424 74 th Lane S 15 have any available units?
12424 74 th Lane S 15 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Bryn Mawr-Skyway, WA
.
What amenities does 12424 74 th Lane S 15 have?
Some of 12424 74 th Lane S 15's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 12424 74 th Lane S 15 currently offering any rent specials?
12424 74 th Lane S 15 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12424 74 th Lane S 15 pet-friendly?
Yes, 12424 74 th Lane S 15 is pet friendly.
Does 12424 74 th Lane S 15 offer parking?
No, 12424 74 th Lane S 15 does not offer parking.
Does 12424 74 th Lane S 15 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12424 74 th Lane S 15 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12424 74 th Lane S 15 have a pool?
No, 12424 74 th Lane S 15 does not have a pool.
Does 12424 74 th Lane S 15 have accessible units?
No, 12424 74 th Lane S 15 does not have accessible units.
Does 12424 74 th Lane S 15 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12424 74 th Lane S 15 has units with dishwashers.
Does 12424 74 th Lane S 15 have units with air conditioning?
No, 12424 74 th Lane S 15 does not have units with air conditioning.
