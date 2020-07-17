All apartments in Bryn Mawr-Skyway
Find more places like 12424 74 th Lane S 15.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bryn Mawr-Skyway, WA
/
12424 74 th Lane S 15
Last updated May 3 2019 at 9:24 AM

12424 74 th Lane S 15

12424 74th Ln S · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bryn Mawr-Skyway
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryers
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

12424 74th Ln S, Bryn Mawr-Skyway, WA 98178
Bryn Mawr-Skyway

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Unit 15 Available 05/08/19 Parkview Townhomes - Property Id: 96446

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/96446
Property Id 96446

(RLNE4857178)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12424 74 th Lane S 15 have any available units?
12424 74 th Lane S 15 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bryn Mawr-Skyway, WA.
What amenities does 12424 74 th Lane S 15 have?
Some of 12424 74 th Lane S 15's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12424 74 th Lane S 15 currently offering any rent specials?
12424 74 th Lane S 15 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12424 74 th Lane S 15 pet-friendly?
Yes, 12424 74 th Lane S 15 is pet friendly.
Does 12424 74 th Lane S 15 offer parking?
No, 12424 74 th Lane S 15 does not offer parking.
Does 12424 74 th Lane S 15 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12424 74 th Lane S 15 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12424 74 th Lane S 15 have a pool?
No, 12424 74 th Lane S 15 does not have a pool.
Does 12424 74 th Lane S 15 have accessible units?
No, 12424 74 th Lane S 15 does not have accessible units.
Does 12424 74 th Lane S 15 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12424 74 th Lane S 15 has units with dishwashers.
Does 12424 74 th Lane S 15 have units with air conditioning?
No, 12424 74 th Lane S 15 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Foster Commons
5700 S 129th St
Bryn Mawr-Skyway, WA 98178

Similar Pages

Bryn Mawr-Skyway Apartments with BalconiesBryn Mawr-Skyway Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Bryn Mawr-Skyway Apartments with ParkingBryn Mawr-Skyway Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Bryn Mawr-Skyway Pet Friendly PlacesKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WABothell, WAAuburn, WA
Lakewood, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WAMartha Lake, WAGig Harbor, WAMilton, WALakeland North, WAPort Orchard, WAEdgewood, WA
Parkwood, WAPacific, WANormandy Park, WANorth Bend, WANavy Yard City, WASpanaway, WAKlahanie, WAMill Creek East, WAPicnic Point, WAFairwood, WAArtondale, WAFrederickson, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College