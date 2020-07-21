Amenities

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

12013 64th Ave S Available 04/01/20 Spacious 4 bedroom moments away from downtown Seattle - - Schedule a tour link:

- For questions please call or text: (206)577-0831

- Professionally Managed by Real Property Associates

- Fully renovated home with modern appliances

- Bright bedrooms with large windows and spacious closets

- Quiet neighborhood with lots of parking

- Amazing location, minutes from Lightrail, freeways, buses, schools. shopping, parks and more!

- Renter's Insurance required and part of Resident Benefit Package ($19.95 monthly)

- $45 application fee per adult

- Application Criteria: https://www.rentseattle.com/RPA-Application-Criteria.pdf

