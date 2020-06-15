Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly parking recently renovated bbq/grill

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking bbq/grill

10645 Dixon Dr S Available 07/10/20 Lakeridge/Bryn Mawr Home - Available July 10th! You will love waking up to the ever changing views of Lake Washington in this three bedroom/one bath home. The interior has all been updated with gleaming hardwood floors and brand new carpet in the bedrooms. You will enjoy taking a break from the hustle and bustle of everyday life in nearby Lakeridge Park which features hiking trails through the forest & flowing streams. An attached deck with Lake Washington views is the perfect place for a summer BBQ or a morning cup of coffee. Enjoy the convenience of off street parking, easy access to I-5, I-167, I-405, light rail and a simple commute to downtown Seattle, Amazon and to the Eastside including Microsoft campus and Boeing. One cat or dog allowed with a pet deposit. No smokers.



For more information or private viewing contact, Nikki Wagner, Avenue One Residential, Seattle, nikki@avenueoneresidential.com 206-619-8124



#forlease #avenueoneresidential #southseattlerentals #seattlerentals #amazon/SLU #urbanoasis #lakeridgehikingtrails #boeingfield



(RLNE4610499)