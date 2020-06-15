All apartments in Bryn Mawr-Skyway
10645 Dixon Dr S
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:34 AM

10645 Dixon Dr S

10645 Dixon Drive South · (206) 619-8124
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

10645 Dixon Drive South, Bryn Mawr-Skyway, WA 98178
Bryn Mawr-Skyway

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 10645 Dixon Dr S · Avail. Jul 10

$2,350

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 930 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
10645 Dixon Dr S Available 07/10/20 Lakeridge/Bryn Mawr Home - Available July 10th! You will love waking up to the ever changing views of Lake Washington in this three bedroom/one bath home. The interior has all been updated with gleaming hardwood floors and brand new carpet in the bedrooms. You will enjoy taking a break from the hustle and bustle of everyday life in nearby Lakeridge Park which features hiking trails through the forest & flowing streams. An attached deck with Lake Washington views is the perfect place for a summer BBQ or a morning cup of coffee. Enjoy the convenience of off street parking, easy access to I-5, I-167, I-405, light rail and a simple commute to downtown Seattle, Amazon and to the Eastside including Microsoft campus and Boeing. One cat or dog allowed with a pet deposit. No smokers.

For more information or private viewing contact, Nikki Wagner, Avenue One Residential, Seattle, nikki@avenueoneresidential.com 206-619-8124

#forlease #avenueoneresidential #southseattlerentals #seattlerentals #amazon/SLU #urbanoasis #lakeridgehikingtrails #boeingfield

(RLNE4610499)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10645 Dixon Dr S have any available units?
10645 Dixon Dr S has a unit available for $2,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 10645 Dixon Dr S have?
Some of 10645 Dixon Dr S's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10645 Dixon Dr S currently offering any rent specials?
10645 Dixon Dr S isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10645 Dixon Dr S pet-friendly?
Yes, 10645 Dixon Dr S is pet friendly.
Does 10645 Dixon Dr S offer parking?
Yes, 10645 Dixon Dr S does offer parking.
Does 10645 Dixon Dr S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10645 Dixon Dr S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10645 Dixon Dr S have a pool?
No, 10645 Dixon Dr S does not have a pool.
Does 10645 Dixon Dr S have accessible units?
No, 10645 Dixon Dr S does not have accessible units.
Does 10645 Dixon Dr S have units with dishwashers?
No, 10645 Dixon Dr S does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10645 Dixon Dr S have units with air conditioning?
No, 10645 Dixon Dr S does not have units with air conditioning.
