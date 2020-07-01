72 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Brush Prairie, WA

/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated July 1 at 03:46pm
3 Units Available
Pleasant Valley
Union Park
11803 NE 124th Ave, Vancouver, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,649
1094 sqft
Oversized closets, ample storage space, and stainless steel appliances in kitchens define these comfortable homes, located close to NatureScaping Wildlife Botanical Gardens. Community amenities include a fitness center, a clubhouse, and a swimming pool.
Last updated July 1 at 09:50am
1 Unit Available
10400 NE 82nd Avenue Unit #30
10400 Northeast 82nd Avenue, Five Corners, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1316 sqft
10400 NE 82nd Avenue Unit #30 Available 07/10/20 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath with Single Car Garage - For a private tour or additional information email rentals@dovepropertymanagement.com or call 360-448-2851. This 3 bedroom 2.
Last updated July 1 at 09:50am
1 Unit Available
11613 NE 104th Street
11613 Northeast 104th Street, Five Corners, WA
4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath with fenced backyard with lawn mowing service - For a private tour or additional information email rentals@dovepropertymanagement.com or call 360-448-2851 This 4 bedroom 2.
Results within 5 miles of Brush Prairie
Last updated July 1 at 03:46pm
16 Units Available
North Image
Brookside 112
4619 NE 112th Ave, Vancouver, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1020 sqft
Well-manicured grounds with walking paths, mature trees, and quaint courtyards. Close to Image Elementary School and Westfield Shopping Center, and around 15 minutes from Downtown Portland.
Last updated July 1 at 12:16pm
7 Units Available
Ogden
The Addison
7531 NE 18th St, Vancouver, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1372 sqft
Sleek apartments feature wooden floors, fireplaces, energy-efficient appliances and fitted kitchens. Clubhouse, fitness center, BBQ space and private garages. Minutes away from the I-205, US 500, Vancouver Mall, Meadowbrook Park and Washington State University.
Last updated July 1 at 12:09pm
6 Units Available
Walnut Grove
Walnut Grove Landing
4701 NE 72nd Ave, Vancouver, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,746
1200 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments feature wood-burning fireplaces, washer/dryers and private balconies. The gated community is home to an outdoor pool, hot tub, fitness center and landscaped gardens. Walking distance to Vancouver Mall, and just three minutes from Route 500.
Last updated July 1 at 03:46pm
30 Units Available
Kevanna Park
The Pointe
3708 NE 109th Ave, Vancouver, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1116 sqft
Come home to The Pointe Apartments in Vancouver, WA. Our recently remodeled apartment homes are enhanced with new flooring, upscale lighting and lavishly upgraded kitchen packages.
Last updated July 1 at 12:07pm
8 Units Available
Burton Evergreen
Evergreen Village Apts.
2501 NE 138th Ave, Vancouver, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1062 sqft
Welcome to Evergreen Village Apartments located in Vancouver, Washington where we feature two and three bedroom apartment homes.
Last updated July 1 at 12:44pm
3 Units Available
Walnut Grove
Carriage House
4714 NE 72nd Ave, Vancouver, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,699
1315 sqft
Spacious, renovated 1-3 bedroom apartments with wood-burning fireplaces and open kitchens. Gated community with fitness center, pool and hot tub. Direct access to downtown Vancouver via Route 500;walking distance to Vancouver Mall and parks.
Last updated July 1 at 12:08pm
2 Units Available
Kevanna Park
Fairview Court
4000 NE 109th Ave, Vancouver, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1198 sqft
Welcome to Fairview Court, where you will immerse yourself in style and comfort. Fairview Court is a new modern community located in the Kevanna Park neighborhood of Vancouver.
Last updated July 1 at 12:23pm
28 Units Available
Northeast Hazel Dell
Bridge Creek
9211 NE 15th Ave, Vancouver, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1150 sqft
Pet-friendly homes a short drive away from downtown Portland. These feature plush carpeting, hardwood floors and in-unit laundry. Common resident amenities include a fitness center, pool and well-equipped business center.
Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
Ogden
2115 NE 81st Avenue
2115 Northeast 81st Avenue, Vancouver, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1400 sqft
2115 NE 81st Avenue Available 07/10/20 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Duplex near Vancouver Mall! - Two Story Duplex, 3 bedroom, 2.
Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
Walnut Grove
7408 NE 58th Street
7408 Northeast 58th Street, Walnut Grove, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1420 sqft
Charming Updated One Level Home in Terrific Central Location - Wow! Must see to appreciate all of the stunning updates in this home. This home features 3 bedrooms and 1.5 baths, and just under 1500 square feet.
Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
7900 NE 162nd Avenue
7900 Northeast 162nd Avenue, Orchards, WA
Single Level - 4 bedroom 2 bath with large fenced back yard - 2020 Update and Remodel - For additional information or to schedule a property tour email rentals@dovepropertymanagement.com or call 360-448-2851. Interactive 3D Tour: https://my.
Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
Pleasant Valley
13215 NE 62nd Ave
13215 NE 62nd Ave, Barberton, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
1969 sqft
Brand New Townhome - Professional stainless steel gas range/oven & refrigerator Lighting under the kitchen cabinets Full backsplash Quartz Countertops Hardwood Flooring in kitchen and dining area Washer & Dryer Included Covered Patio RENT: $2495.
Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
Landover - Sharmel
2702 NE 130th Ct
2702 Northeast 130th Court, Vancouver, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1624 sqft
Gorgeous Traditional Style 2 Story 3 Bedroom 2 1/2 Bathroom Home - This amazing home built in 2016 offers an open style Kitchen w/Stainless Steel appliances, island, oven/range, pantry, dishwasher and granite counter tops.
Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
1706 NW 22nd Avenue
1706 Northwest 22nd Avenue, Battle Ground, WA
Classic & Modern Ranch - This home boasts engineered hardwood floors and high ceilings throughout. The kitchen has upgraded Black Stainless Steel appliances, slab granite counter tops, top of the line cabinets and spacious walk-in pantry.
Last updated July 1 at 09:50am
1 Unit Available
17022 NE 18th Avenue
17022 NE 18th Ave, Clark County, WA
4 Bed, 2.5 Bath Home in Ridgefield with 1 Bed on Main - 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home located in Ridgefield, WA This home rests in a beautiful rural setting in a new subdivision that is not on Google maps.
Last updated July 1 at 09:50am
1 Unit Available
Walnut Grove
3505 NE 61st way
3505 NE 61st Way, Minnehaha, WA
Newer 4 Bdrm 2.5 Bath Two Story Home - Come see this newer home with 4 BR/2.5 BA! Laminate wood look flooring downstairs, carpet upstairs and an open floor plan with quartz counter tops, natural lighting from large windows and a gas fireplace.
Last updated July 1 at 09:50am
1 Unit Available
Landover - Sharmel
2708 NE 131st Ave
2708 Northeast 131st Avenue, Vancouver, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,925
1624 sqft
2708 NE 131st Ave Available 08/17/20 Newer 3BD/2.5BA Home with High-End Finishes and AC! - Woodridge II is community of single family, detached homes nestled in the Landover Sharmel neighborhood.
Last updated July 1 at 09:50am
1 Unit Available
17409 NE 78th Way
17409 NE 78th Way, Orchards, WA
17409 NE 78th Way Available 08/12/20 NEW 5 bed 3 bath near Frontier Middle and Pioneer Elem Schools - This home in the Mountain View Meadows area of Orchards is walking distance to Frontier Middle School and Pioneer Elementary School.
Last updated July 1 at 09:50am
1 Unit Available
Burton Evergreen
2102 NE 153rd Ave
2102 Northeast 153rd Avenue, Vancouver, WA
2102 NE 153rd Ave Available 08/22/20 Beautiful 2-Story 4 Bedroom Home in the Sunrise Glen neighborhood of East Vancouver for lease - 2102 NE 153rd Ave - We are pleased to offer this beautiful home for lease, available in August 2020.
Last updated July 1 at 09:50am
1 Unit Available
7521 NE 99th Avenue
7521 Northeast 99th Avenue, Five Corners, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1397 sqft
7521 NE 99th Avenue Available 07/21/20 Stunning 3 Bdrm Condo Townhome, Call Today To Discuss!! - Showings Start 7/21/20 This newer townhome has all you want and more! Just built with all the upgraded finishes you'd love to see.
Last updated July 1 at 03:41pm
1 Unit Available
North Image
5264 Northeast 121st Avenue
5264 Northeast 121st Avenue, Vancouver, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,513
1243 sqft
3 bed 2.5 bath condo at One Lake Place. 3 bedrooms and 2 bath on the upper floor, 1/2 bath/kitchen/living on ground floor. Double garage w/opener. This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
