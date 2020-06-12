/
2 bedroom apartments
85 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Brush Prairie, WA
Highland Crossing Apartments
11806 NE 122nd Ave, Brush Prairie, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,410
1028 sqft
Conveniently located just minutes from Vancouver Mall, Clark College and the Columbia River. One-, two- and three-bedroom air conditioned apartments with in-unit washers and dryers.
Rock Creek Commons
11800 NE 124th Ave, Vancouver, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,273
923 sqft
Big windows and modern kitchens. Recently renovated with air conditioning and walk-in closets. Close to Columbia River Gorge. Community has basketball court and clubhouse. Garage parking available.
Reflections at the Park
11510 NE 112th Dr, Vancouver, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
901 sqft
Recently renovated units with stainless-steel appliances, granite counters, extra storage and air conditioning. Business center and round-the-clock gym. Right next to Prairie High School. Close to I-205 and I-5.
Pleasant Valley
Union Park
11803 NE 124th Ave, Vancouver, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
915 sqft
Oversized closets, ample storage space, and stainless steel appliances in kitchens define these comfortable homes, located close to NatureScaping Wildlife Botanical Gardens. Community amenities include a fitness center, a clubhouse, and a swimming pool.
Kevanna Park
The Pointe
3708 NE 109th Ave, Vancouver, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,272
874 sqft
Come home to The Pointe Apartments in Vancouver, WA. Our recently remodeled apartment homes are enhanced with new flooring, upscale lighting and lavishly upgraded kitchen packages.
North Image
Brookside 112
4619 NE 112th Ave, Vancouver, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,171
874 sqft
Well-manicured grounds with walking paths, mature trees, and quaint courtyards. Close to Image Elementary School and Westfield Shopping Center, and around 15 minutes from Downtown Portland.
Walnut Grove
The Woodlands
7700 NE 72nd Ave, Vancouver, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,672
1140 sqft
Across the street from Club Green Meadows. Also close to Westfield Vancouver mall. One- and two-bedroom townhomes and loft-style apartments with direct-access garages. On-site TV lounge, outdoor swimming pool, fitness center and hot tub.
Ogden
Sedona at Bridgecreek
2220 NE Bridgecreek Ave, Vancouver, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,291
927 sqft
Pet-friendly community on 11 wooded acres. Minutes from Highway 500 and I-205. Apartments come with washer/dryer, fireplace and ceiling fan. Tenants have access to pool, hot tub, tanning bed, gym and covered parking.
Walnut Grove
Larkspur Place
7609 NE Vancouver Mall Dr, Vancouver, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,564
1144 sqft
Complex features 24-hour fitness center, clubhouse, hot tub/spa and pool. Apartments include walk-in closet and wood-burning fireplace. Located conveniently next to the Vancouver Mall, by WA 500.
Pleasant Valley
Highland Hills
2406 NE 139th St, Vancouver, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,538
1281 sqft
Luxury apartments located close to WSU campus, I-205 and I-5 as well as shopping and dining. Spacious units have lots of natural light, double-paned windows, and modern amenities. Access to hiking trails nearby.
Bagley Downs
Fox Pointe
3009 NE 57th Ave, Vancouver, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
830 sqft
Our office is currently closed to the public in support of community health efforts.
North Glen Villas
7101 NE 109th St, Barberton, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
1000 sqft
Located north of Padden Parkway and the mall in a quiet area. On-site amenities include a clubhouse, fitness area and business center. Each home features designer kitchens, 9-foot ceilings and designer cabinets.
Walnut Grove
Silver Oak
8701 NE 54th St, Vancouver, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,336
1050 sqft
Stylish, spacious Vancouver apartments with renovated interiors and luxury on-site amenities. Westfield Vancouver Mall and Orchards Community Park are minutes away, and the city center can be reached via WA 500.
Starcrest
Erica Village
1115 NE 105th St, Vancouver, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
940 sqft
Carport Included, Central Heat & AC, Laundry Connections, Next to a Park - Erica Village Apartments is a wonderful apartment community nestled in a beautiful wooded neighborhood in Hazel Dell.
Landover - Sharmel
Overlook Park
2201 NE 112th Ave, Vancouver, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,410
1020 sqft
Welcome home to Overlook Park Apartments. A garden style community in beautiful east Vancouver.
Walnut Grove
Carriage Park
5000 NE 72nd Ave, Vancouver, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1041 sqft
Minutes away from Vancouver Mall, with convenient access to I-205 and downtown Vancouver. Units are equipped with wood fireplaces and laundry. Residents have access to a hot tub and a state-of-the-art gym, among other amenities.
Landover - Sharmel
Madison Park
12901 NE 28th St, Vancouver, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,334
901 sqft
Recently renovated apartments have full-size washers and dryers, plus large walk-in closets. Dogs and cats are allowed. The complex has a dog park and a swimming pool. Near the War Veterans Memorial Freeway.
Landover - Sharmel
Latitude 45
11202 NE 20th St, Vancouver, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
1092 sqft
Latitude 45 is a community of spacious modern apartments in Vancouver, WA.
Walnut Grove
Avenue 66
4721 Northeast 66th Avenue, Vancouver, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
901 sqft
Avenue 66 Apartments are located in the Minnehaha Neighborhood, within minutes of downtown Vancouver, Washington. Our quaint, gated community offers 1 and 2 bedroom apartments, a 24 Hour Fitness Center, a Business Center and Clubhouse.
Cedar House
6811 NE 121st Ave, Orchards, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,224
852 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Welcome home to Cedar House Apartments, an oasis of relaxed comfort nestled on the northeast side of the city.
Walnut Grove
Carriage House
4714 NE 72nd Ave, Vancouver, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1025 sqft
Spacious, renovated 1-3 bedroom apartments with wood-burning fireplaces and open kitchens. Gated community with fitness center, pool and hot tub. Direct access to downtown Vancouver via Route 500;walking distance to Vancouver Mall and parks.
Walnut Grove
Walnut Grove Landing
4701 NE 72nd Ave, Vancouver, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1050 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments feature wood-burning fireplaces, washer/dryers and private balconies. The gated community is home to an outdoor pool, hot tub, fitness center and landscaped gardens. Walking distance to Vancouver Mall, and just three minutes from Route 500.
Ogden
The Addison
7531 NE 18th St, Vancouver, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
1086 sqft
Sleek apartments feature wooden floors, fireplaces, energy-efficient appliances and fitted kitchens. Clubhouse, fitness center, BBQ space and private garages. Minutes away from the I-205, US 500, Vancouver Mall, Meadowbrook Park and Washington State University.
Crystal Creek Apartments
2600 NE Minnehaha St, Hazel Dell, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
990 sqft
Award-winning community near Washington State University and Costco in the Vancouver School District. In-unit washers and dryers, oversized patios, wood-burning fireplaces and attached garage parking.
