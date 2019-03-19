2735 214th St. SW

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly fireplace some paid utils internet access

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

Great 3 BD Brierwood Area Rambler! Large rooms, fenced yard, end of cul-de-sac! - Large 3 bedroom, 2 bath is a one story house with vaulted ceilings at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac. Kitchen with all appliances and breakfast-nook, designated dining room, living room and family room ,washer and dryer. A fenced backyard and good sized deck are perfect for enjoying the view. 1 small pet under 15lbs okay.



Home backs onto a beautiful park.No Smoking.



$2150.00 per month, Deposit $1000.00



Available for Now!



Please drive by any property that you are interested in before calling to schedule a time to view the interior.

Call or email for a private showing colleen@acernw.com, 425-977-4069



(RLNE3776240)