Brier, WA
2735 214th St. SW
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2735 214th St. SW

2735 214th Street Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

2735 214th Street Southwest, Brier, WA 98036

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
fireplace
some paid utils
internet access
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Great 3 BD Brierwood Area Rambler! Large rooms, fenced yard, end of cul-de-sac! - Large 3 bedroom, 2 bath is a one story house with vaulted ceilings at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac. Kitchen with all appliances and breakfast-nook, designated dining room, living room and family room ,washer and dryer. A fenced backyard and good sized deck are perfect for enjoying the view. 1 small pet under 15lbs okay.

Home backs onto a beautiful park.No Smoking.

$2150.00 per month, Deposit $1000.00

Available for Now!

Please drive by any property that you are interested in before calling to schedule a time to view the interior.
Call or email for a private showing colleen@acernw.com, 425-977-4069

(RLNE3776240)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2735 214th St. SW have any available units?
2735 214th St. SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brier, WA.
What amenities does 2735 214th St. SW have?
Some of 2735 214th St. SW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2735 214th St. SW currently offering any rent specials?
2735 214th St. SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2735 214th St. SW pet-friendly?
Yes, 2735 214th St. SW is pet friendly.
Does 2735 214th St. SW offer parking?
No, 2735 214th St. SW does not offer parking.
Does 2735 214th St. SW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2735 214th St. SW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2735 214th St. SW have a pool?
No, 2735 214th St. SW does not have a pool.
Does 2735 214th St. SW have accessible units?
No, 2735 214th St. SW does not have accessible units.
Does 2735 214th St. SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 2735 214th St. SW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2735 214th St. SW have units with air conditioning?
No, 2735 214th St. SW does not have units with air conditioning.
