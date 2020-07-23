All apartments in Bremerton
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:34 PM

712 Pennsylvania Avenue

712 Pennsylvania Avenue · (360) 308-2209 ext. 121
Location

712 Pennsylvania Avenue, Bremerton, WA 98337

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 712 Pennsylvania Avenue · Avail. Aug 30

$1,825

4 Bed · 1 Bath · 1328 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garage
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
712 Pennsylvania Avenue Available 08/30/20 Charming West Bremerton Home & Walking Distance to PSNS..... - Charming 4 bedroom/1 bath, 1 car garage, 1930's West Bremerton bungalow, features wood floors, kitchen/dining room combo, electric fireplace insert, unfinished basement with plenty of storage including a chest freezer, bonus fridge/freezer and washer & dryer for tenant use (use at own risk as these appliances will not be replaced if they stop working) The front/back yards are fenced. Perfect for kids, "NO PETS" owner left lawnmower for tenant use (use at own risk will not be replaced if stops working) On bus line, walking distance to PSNS and ferry, close to Hwy 3 and Hwy 303. Natural Gas forced air heating. Tenant pays all utilities (water, sewer, electric, gas, and garbage). Viewing appointments must be scheduled at least 48 hours in advance as property is TENANT OCCUPIED until August 31, 2020. Thank You. (BY & DL)

Income Qualification: An applicant's gross monthly income (pre-taxes) must be at least 3x the amount of the monthly rental rate. Individuals over 18 years of age, who are not married, are required to meet this qualification individually, while a married couple's income can be combined to qualify.

****Reid Property Management does not accept Comprehensive reusable credit reports.

If you qualify, please take a drive past the property, and then email dorinda@reidpm.com or 360-308-2209 for more information.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4048025)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

