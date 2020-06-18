614 High Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

2200+ Sq.Ft. Fully Remolded Luxury Home! - Old world charm meets luxury living in this completely updated 2236 sq.ft., 3BD/1BA! Built in 1918, this true one of a kind home features all the amenities expected for modern living, while retaining its authenticity & natural beauty. Five minutes to the Bremerton-Seattle Ferry & Puget Sound Naval Shipyard. Beautiful living room with cozy wood burning fireplace & adjacent dining room welcome you in & the southwest exposure allow for plenty of natural light. Stunning hard wood floors flow throughout this energy efficient home equipped with newer windows, insulation and electrical. Contemporary kitchen features ample storage & all stainless steel appliances with granite counters & tile floor. Third bedroom and full bath featuring gorgeous tile work finish up this main floor. Down the hall is access to the professionally landscaped, fully fenced back yard & down the steps is the immaculate fully finished basement with tons of storage & shelving. Bright and clean utility room with washer & dryer hookups; side-street access with double garage style doors leading to a narrow off street parking area complete this bottom level. If washer & dryer are present in home, they are not to be considered owner supplied appliances, and will not be repaired or replaced if they cease to function. They will however be removed.

Spacious & air conditioned master suite with large walk in closet featuring french doors and second bedroom encompass the entire upstairs and final level of this impressive home!

Sorry no pets. Professional landscaping included in rent. Street parking permit required at no additional charge. Tenant responsible for all utilities. On city water & sewer; newer natural gas furnace.

Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.



No Pets Allowed



