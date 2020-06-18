All apartments in Bremerton
614 High Ave
Last updated October 11 2019 at 9:44 AM

614 High Ave

614 High Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

614 High Avenue, Bremerton, WA 98337

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
2200+ Sq.Ft. Fully Remolded Luxury Home! - Old world charm meets luxury living in this completely updated 2236 sq.ft., 3BD/1BA! Built in 1918, this true one of a kind home features all the amenities expected for modern living, while retaining its authenticity & natural beauty. Five minutes to the Bremerton-Seattle Ferry & Puget Sound Naval Shipyard. Beautiful living room with cozy wood burning fireplace & adjacent dining room welcome you in & the southwest exposure allow for plenty of natural light. Stunning hard wood floors flow throughout this energy efficient home equipped with newer windows, insulation and electrical. Contemporary kitchen features ample storage & all stainless steel appliances with granite counters & tile floor. Third bedroom and full bath featuring gorgeous tile work finish up this main floor. Down the hall is access to the professionally landscaped, fully fenced back yard & down the steps is the immaculate fully finished basement with tons of storage & shelving. Bright and clean utility room with washer & dryer hookups; side-street access with double garage style doors leading to a narrow off street parking area complete this bottom level. If washer & dryer are present in home, they are not to be considered owner supplied appliances, and will not be repaired or replaced if they cease to function. They will however be removed.
Spacious & air conditioned master suite with large walk in closet featuring french doors and second bedroom encompass the entire upstairs and final level of this impressive home!
Sorry no pets. Professional landscaping included in rent. Street parking permit required at no additional charge. Tenant responsible for all utilities. On city water & sewer; newer natural gas furnace.
Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.

Check out all our available rentals at www.lighthouse-cove.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5044550)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 614 High Ave have any available units?
614 High Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bremerton, WA.
What amenities does 614 High Ave have?
Some of 614 High Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 614 High Ave currently offering any rent specials?
614 High Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 614 High Ave pet-friendly?
No, 614 High Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bremerton.
Does 614 High Ave offer parking?
Yes, 614 High Ave offers parking.
Does 614 High Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 614 High Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 614 High Ave have a pool?
No, 614 High Ave does not have a pool.
Does 614 High Ave have accessible units?
No, 614 High Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 614 High Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 614 High Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 614 High Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 614 High Ave has units with air conditioning.
