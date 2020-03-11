All apartments in Bremerton
403 S Lafayette Ave

403 Lafayette Avenue South
Location

403 Lafayette Avenue South, Bremerton, WA 98312

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bbq/grill
West Bremerton, Walking Distance to PSNS - This 3 bedroom, 1 bath home features a spacious open floor plan, lots of natural light and beautiful hardwood floors in the living, dining, hallways & bedrooms. A fenced back yard with great outdoor space, shed for storage and the back deck is perfect for bbqs/entertaining. Washer & dryer are included

Income Qualification: EACH individual applicant's (over the age of 18), must make 3x's the amount of the rent (gross) only a married couples income can be combined. Monthly income cannot be combined for roommates. A co-signer that income qualifies (4x's the rent) is another option. Final decisions are at the owners' discretion. Pets Negotiable with additional security deposit of $500.00 per pet (BY/DL)

If you qualify, please email dorinda@reidpm.com or call (360) 308-2209 for more information.

**Reid Property Management does NOT accept comprehensive reusable credit reports**

(RLNE2665167)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 403 S Lafayette Ave have any available units?
403 S Lafayette Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bremerton, WA.
What amenities does 403 S Lafayette Ave have?
Some of 403 S Lafayette Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 403 S Lafayette Ave currently offering any rent specials?
403 S Lafayette Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 403 S Lafayette Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 403 S Lafayette Ave is pet friendly.
Does 403 S Lafayette Ave offer parking?
No, 403 S Lafayette Ave does not offer parking.
Does 403 S Lafayette Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 403 S Lafayette Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 403 S Lafayette Ave have a pool?
No, 403 S Lafayette Ave does not have a pool.
Does 403 S Lafayette Ave have accessible units?
No, 403 S Lafayette Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 403 S Lafayette Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 403 S Lafayette Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 403 S Lafayette Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 403 S Lafayette Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

