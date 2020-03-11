403 S Lafayette Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dogs allowed bbq/grill

West Bremerton, Walking Distance to PSNS - This 3 bedroom, 1 bath home features a spacious open floor plan, lots of natural light and beautiful hardwood floors in the living, dining, hallways & bedrooms. A fenced back yard with great outdoor space, shed for storage and the back deck is perfect for bbqs/entertaining. Washer & dryer are included



Income Qualification: EACH individual applicant's (over the age of 18), must make 3x's the amount of the rent (gross) only a married couples income can be combined. Monthly income cannot be combined for roommates. A co-signer that income qualifies (4x's the rent) is another option. Final decisions are at the owners' discretion. Pets Negotiable with additional security deposit of $500.00 per pet (BY/DL)



If you qualify, please email dorinda@reidpm.com or call (360) 308-2209 for more information.



**Reid Property Management does NOT accept comprehensive reusable credit reports**



(RLNE2665167)