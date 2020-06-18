All apartments in Bremerton
Last updated November 9 2019 at 12:35 PM

2715 N. Lafayette Ave

2715 North Lafayette Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2715 North Lafayette Avenue, Bremerton, WA 98312

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
2715 N. Lafayette Ave Available 12/02/19 Hidden Water View, Old World Charm and close to Everything. - This hidden "GEM" won't last. West Bremerton, 2 Bedroom, 1 bath home has hardwood floors, large picture windows, water view and a 1 car garage, W/D hookups, large front, side & back yards. Pets negotiable with an additional $500.00 pet deposit. please note the Fireplace is inoperable and can not be used. ***TENANT OCCUPIED UNTIL 11/25/19*** Please do not go to property all showings need to be scheduled in advance 48 hrs.

**Reid Property Management does NOT accept comprehensive reusable credit reports**

Tenant pays for: electricity/gas/cable/water/sewer/garbage

Income Qualification: An applicant's gross monthly income (pre-taxes) must be at least 3x the amount of the monthly rental rate. Individuals over 18 years of age, who are not married, are required to meet this qualification individually, while a married couple's income can be combined to qualify. A co-signer that income qualifies is another option.

All decision are at the owners' discretion.

For more photos, property details and qualifications go to our website at www.reidpm.com. Please contact dorinda@reidpm.com or (360) 308-2209 to schedule a showing. Qualified applicants must make 3x's the rent gross income. Co-signer's need to make 4x's (Gross) the rent to qualify. Saturday appointments need to be scheduled 48hrs in advance.

(RLNE4582311)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2715 N. Lafayette Ave have any available units?
2715 N. Lafayette Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bremerton, WA.
What amenities does 2715 N. Lafayette Ave have?
Some of 2715 N. Lafayette Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2715 N. Lafayette Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2715 N. Lafayette Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2715 N. Lafayette Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2715 N. Lafayette Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2715 N. Lafayette Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2715 N. Lafayette Ave offers parking.
Does 2715 N. Lafayette Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2715 N. Lafayette Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2715 N. Lafayette Ave have a pool?
No, 2715 N. Lafayette Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2715 N. Lafayette Ave have accessible units?
No, 2715 N. Lafayette Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2715 N. Lafayette Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2715 N. Lafayette Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2715 N. Lafayette Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 2715 N. Lafayette Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

