Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors pet friendly garage fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors w/d hookup Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

2715 N. Lafayette Ave Available 12/02/19 Hidden Water View, Old World Charm and close to Everything. - This hidden "GEM" won't last. West Bremerton, 2 Bedroom, 1 bath home has hardwood floors, large picture windows, water view and a 1 car garage, W/D hookups, large front, side & back yards. Pets negotiable with an additional $500.00 pet deposit. please note the Fireplace is inoperable and can not be used. ***TENANT OCCUPIED UNTIL 11/25/19*** Please do not go to property all showings need to be scheduled in advance 48 hrs.



**Reid Property Management does NOT accept comprehensive reusable credit reports**



Tenant pays for: electricity/gas/cable/water/sewer/garbage



Income Qualification: An applicant's gross monthly income (pre-taxes) must be at least 3x the amount of the monthly rental rate. Individuals over 18 years of age, who are not married, are required to meet this qualification individually, while a married couple's income can be combined to qualify. A co-signer that income qualifies is another option.



All decision are at the owners' discretion.



For more photos, property details and qualifications go to our website at www.reidpm.com. Please contact dorinda@reidpm.com or (360) 308-2209 to schedule a showing. Qualified applicants must make 3x's the rent gross income. Co-signer's need to make 4x's (Gross) the rent to qualify. Saturday appointments need to be scheduled 48hrs in advance.



(RLNE4582311)