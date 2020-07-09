Amenities

2115 E 14th Street Available 06/01/20 Beautiful, Quaint Manette Home - This darling Manette rambler awaits with 2 beds, 1 bath, a large living room & open kitchen. Featuring newer flooring, kitchen counters, fixtures, and paint. Outside, the covered front porch and grassy fenced yard are perfect for fun. Out back is a large carport provides covered parking for you and your guests. Quick access to your favorite shops, restaurants, and work centers. All appliances included. Utilities paid by tenants. This home truly can't be beat. Be first in line for this one! Security deposit is $1495. No smoking. One small pet is welcome with additional $600 security deposit. Available now.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE3771214)