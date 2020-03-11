All apartments in Bremerton
1812 S Marine Dr

1812 Marine Drive · (360) 307-8114
Location

1812 Marine Drive, Bremerton, WA 98312

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,600

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 716 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
carport
fireplace
some paid utils
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Enjoy your own retreat close to town. Beautiful Oyster Bay waterfront 2 bedroom cabin with gorgeous large deck, 2 car carport and its own "man cave" or "she shed" finished basement, water access- with space to put your
kayak/small boat. Relax on your deck or your beach watching eagles and a variety of birds that find refuge on a
small island. It will be like a vacation in your own home. Washer/dryer in basement, new carpet, wood burning stove for added comfort, lots of storage. $25 septic fee and all other utilities paid by tenant. No Animals and No Smoking. Make an appointment to show.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1812 S Marine Dr have any available units?
1812 S Marine Dr has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1812 S Marine Dr have?
Some of 1812 S Marine Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1812 S Marine Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1812 S Marine Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1812 S Marine Dr pet-friendly?
No, 1812 S Marine Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bremerton.
Does 1812 S Marine Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1812 S Marine Dr does offer parking.
Does 1812 S Marine Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1812 S Marine Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1812 S Marine Dr have a pool?
No, 1812 S Marine Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1812 S Marine Dr have accessible units?
No, 1812 S Marine Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1812 S Marine Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1812 S Marine Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1812 S Marine Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 1812 S Marine Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
