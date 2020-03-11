1812 S Marine Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities carport parking

Enjoy your own retreat close to town. Beautiful Oyster Bay waterfront 2 bedroom cabin with gorgeous large deck, 2 car carport and its own "man cave" or "she shed" finished basement, water access- with space to put your

kayak/small boat. Relax on your deck or your beach watching eagles and a variety of birds that find refuge on a

small island. It will be like a vacation in your own home. Washer/dryer in basement, new carpet, wood burning stove for added comfort, lots of storage. $25 septic fee and all other utilities paid by tenant. No Animals and No Smoking. Make an appointment to show.