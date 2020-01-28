1810 8th St

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

COMMUTERS DREAM! MOVE IN SPECIAL!! - MOVE IN SPECIAL! $200 OFF 1ST MONTHS RENT!!



This home is situated right in the heart of Bremerton! Near the busline, college, ferry and PSNS base, not to mention a short walk to groceries or entertainment! Entering through the front door leads you into the entry way, stairs going up to the loft on the left and a large living room with big picture windows to the right. From the living room you can either go straight to the 2 good sized bedrooms with ceiling fans, as well as the full bathroom, or right, which leads you into the dining room which connects to the galley style kitchen equipped with refrigerator, gas range/stove, and lots of cabinet space! Past the kitchen is the utility room with a washer & dryer present. Although these are not owner supplied, the tenants are free to use them. A door leading to the fully fenced backyard finishes off this level.

There is a nice sized loft upstairs that could be used for storage, a play room, an office, a man cave or any of the alike! There is also a basement with a separate entrance, that the tenant is free to use for storage. Sorry no pets allowed.



NOTE: Currently this lease is only available til June 30th 2019. However, there is a chance that the Lease will be able to be extended.



Call Lighthouse Cove Property Management to schedule an appointment!

360-698-3829



No Pets Allowed



