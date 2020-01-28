All apartments in Bremerton
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1810 8th St

1810 8th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1810 8th Street, Bremerton, WA 98337

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
ceiling fan
range
refrigerator
COMMUTERS DREAM! MOVE IN SPECIAL!! - MOVE IN SPECIAL! $200 OFF 1ST MONTHS RENT!!

This home is situated right in the heart of Bremerton! Near the busline, college, ferry and PSNS base, not to mention a short walk to groceries or entertainment! Entering through the front door leads you into the entry way, stairs going up to the loft on the left and a large living room with big picture windows to the right. From the living room you can either go straight to the 2 good sized bedrooms with ceiling fans, as well as the full bathroom, or right, which leads you into the dining room which connects to the galley style kitchen equipped with refrigerator, gas range/stove, and lots of cabinet space! Past the kitchen is the utility room with a washer & dryer present. Although these are not owner supplied, the tenants are free to use them. A door leading to the fully fenced backyard finishes off this level.
There is a nice sized loft upstairs that could be used for storage, a play room, an office, a man cave or any of the alike! There is also a basement with a separate entrance, that the tenant is free to use for storage. Sorry no pets allowed.

NOTE: Currently this lease is only available til June 30th 2019. However, there is a chance that the Lease will be able to be extended.

Call Lighthouse Cove Property Management to schedule an appointment!
360-698-3829

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4431503)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1810 8th St have any available units?
1810 8th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bremerton, WA.
What amenities does 1810 8th St have?
Some of 1810 8th St's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1810 8th St currently offering any rent specials?
1810 8th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1810 8th St pet-friendly?
No, 1810 8th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bremerton.
Does 1810 8th St offer parking?
Yes, 1810 8th St does offer parking.
Does 1810 8th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1810 8th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1810 8th St have a pool?
No, 1810 8th St does not have a pool.
Does 1810 8th St have accessible units?
No, 1810 8th St does not have accessible units.
Does 1810 8th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1810 8th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1810 8th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1810 8th St does not have units with air conditioning.
