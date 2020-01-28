All apartments in Bremerton
Last updated September 26 2019 at 12:27 PM

1727 Burwell Street

1727 Burwell Street · No Longer Available
Location

1727 Burwell Street, Bremerton, WA 98337

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
pet friendly
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
fireplace
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1727 Burwell Street Available 09/30/19 PENDING APPLICATIONS - This 2 bedroom, 1.75 home is within 5 blocks of the Bremerton Shipyard Gate. The living room has a mantled gas fireplace insert and an abundance of natural light. Kitchen amenities include a pantry, gas stove and garbage disposal. Pergo floors are in the dining room with French doors that open to the deck overlooking the fenced back yard. Both bedrooms have spacious closets and nooks. The basement is partially finished and can be used as an office/den/family room. Washer/dryer hookups are located in the unfinished section of the basement that would be perfect for a workroom with plenty of storage.
No smoking. Pets negotiable with an additional deposit and requires
pet screening. http://www.detailspetscreening.com Tenant screening and credit check required. We do not allow "reusable screening reports."
A move-in admin fee of $50 will be due at lease signing.
Visit our website for full details, view our screening criteria, apply online or to view all of our available listings https://detailspropertymanagement.com.
Click on Rental Search.

(RLNE5159524)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1727 Burwell Street have any available units?
1727 Burwell Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bremerton, WA.
What amenities does 1727 Burwell Street have?
Some of 1727 Burwell Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1727 Burwell Street currently offering any rent specials?
1727 Burwell Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1727 Burwell Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1727 Burwell Street is pet friendly.
Does 1727 Burwell Street offer parking?
No, 1727 Burwell Street does not offer parking.
Does 1727 Burwell Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1727 Burwell Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1727 Burwell Street have a pool?
No, 1727 Burwell Street does not have a pool.
Does 1727 Burwell Street have accessible units?
No, 1727 Burwell Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1727 Burwell Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1727 Burwell Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1727 Burwell Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1727 Burwell Street does not have units with air conditioning.
