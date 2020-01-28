Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace garbage disposal patio / balcony range w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

1727 Burwell Street Available 09/30/19 PENDING APPLICATIONS - This 2 bedroom, 1.75 home is within 5 blocks of the Bremerton Shipyard Gate. The living room has a mantled gas fireplace insert and an abundance of natural light. Kitchen amenities include a pantry, gas stove and garbage disposal. Pergo floors are in the dining room with French doors that open to the deck overlooking the fenced back yard. Both bedrooms have spacious closets and nooks. The basement is partially finished and can be used as an office/den/family room. Washer/dryer hookups are located in the unfinished section of the basement that would be perfect for a workroom with plenty of storage.

No smoking. Pets negotiable with an additional deposit and requires

pet screening. http://www.detailspetscreening.com Tenant screening and credit check required. We do not allow "reusable screening reports."

A move-in admin fee of $50 will be due at lease signing.

Visit our website for full details, view our screening criteria, apply online or to view all of our available listings https://detailspropertymanagement.com.

(RLNE5159524)