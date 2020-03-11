All apartments in Bremerton
Last updated April 2 2020 at 4:36 AM

1049 Callahan Dr.

1049 Callahan Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1049 Callahan Drive, Bremerton, WA 98310
Sheridan Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
East Bremerton Private Three Bedroom One Bath Duplex with separate gated driveway and separate parking area. New Carpet, Blinds and painted hardwood floors, spacious utility room off of Kitchen with washer/dryer hook ups. Tenants are responsible for utilities. $75 water/sewer cap paid directly to landlord. To qualify, the minimum combined income requirement would be 3x the rent, or $4200/mo along with good Rental history and clean criminal background check and Credit Score required. Sorry, No Smoking, No Pets. 1 year lease, $20 application fee per adult. Minutes away from PSNS, downtown Bremerton, Olympic College and Bremerton-Seattle Ferry Terminal. Close to parks, bus lines and shopping. Fill out your application now at https://whs.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp/?listingId=18700

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1049 Callahan Dr. have any available units?
1049 Callahan Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bremerton, WA.
What amenities does 1049 Callahan Dr. have?
Some of 1049 Callahan Dr.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1049 Callahan Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
1049 Callahan Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1049 Callahan Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 1049 Callahan Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bremerton.
Does 1049 Callahan Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 1049 Callahan Dr. offers parking.
Does 1049 Callahan Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1049 Callahan Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1049 Callahan Dr. have a pool?
No, 1049 Callahan Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 1049 Callahan Dr. have accessible units?
No, 1049 Callahan Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 1049 Callahan Dr. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1049 Callahan Dr. has units with dishwashers.
Does 1049 Callahan Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1049 Callahan Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.

