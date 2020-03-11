1049 Callahan Dr.

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

East Bremerton Private Three Bedroom One Bath Duplex with separate gated driveway and separate parking area. New Carpet, Blinds and painted hardwood floors, spacious utility room off of Kitchen with washer/dryer hook ups. Tenants are responsible for utilities. $75 water/sewer cap paid directly to landlord. To qualify, the minimum combined income requirement would be 3x the rent, or $4200/mo along with good Rental history and clean criminal background check and Credit Score required. Sorry, No Smoking, No Pets. 1 year lease, $20 application fee per adult. Minutes away from PSNS, downtown Bremerton, Olympic College and Bremerton-Seattle Ferry Terminal. Close to parks, bus lines and shopping. Fill out your application now at https://whs.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp/?listingId=18700