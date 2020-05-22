10707 Des Moines Memorial Dr

Amenities

The Arbutus Apartments are conveniently located in south Seattle with easy access to highway 99. Arbutus Apartments: www.cornellandassociates.com Neighborhood: Southern Heights- Boulevard Park Address: 10705 Des Moines Memorial Dr Seattle, WA Bedrooms/Baths: 2 Bedroom / 1.5 baths Square Footage: 1250 Rent: $1600 Parking: 1 free garage extra space $25 Fees: $40 Application Fee per person: www.cornellandassociates.com/legal-disclosure Deposit: $700 Lease: 1-Year Lease Pets: Cats allowed Available: ***NOW!*** Contact: Please contact the Resident Manager, Javivione, for details or to schedule an appointment to view, call 206-880-3341 or e-mail. Description:The Arbutus Apartments are conveniently located in south Seattle with easy access to highway 99. Large 2 bedroom 1.5 bathroom available with a lot of wide open space. The apartment has a large kitchen, fireplace, lots of closet space, washer/dryer hook ups and a patio deck. Included with the apartment is one free parking garage. Additional parking space available for rent . Please call 206-880-3341 to schedule a viewing. Thank you Available: ***NOW!*** do NOT contact me with unsolicited servi



