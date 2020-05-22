All apartments in Boulevard Park
Last updated May 22 2020 at 8:21 AM

10707 Des Moines Memorial Dr

10707 Des Moines Memorial Drive South · (206) 520-4122
Location

10707 Des Moines Memorial Drive South, Boulevard Park, WA 98168
Riverton-Boulevard Park

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,600

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
The Arbutus Apartments are conveniently located in south Seattle with easy access to highway 99. Arbutus Apartments: www.cornellandassociates.com Neighborhood: Southern Heights- Boulevard Park Address: 10705 Des Moines Memorial Dr Seattle, WA Bedrooms/Baths: 2 Bedroom / 1.5 baths Square Footage: 1250 Rent: $1600 Parking: 1 free garage extra space $25 Fees: $40 Application Fee per person: www.cornellandassociates.com/legal-disclosure Deposit: $700 Lease: 1-Year Lease Pets: Cats allowed Available: ***NOW!*** Contact: Please contact the Resident Manager, Javivione, for details or to schedule an appointment to view, call 206-880-3341 or e-mail. Description:The Arbutus Apartments are conveniently located in south Seattle with easy access to highway 99. Large 2 bedroom 1.5 bathroom available with a lot of wide open space. The apartment has a large kitchen, fireplace, lots of closet space, washer/dryer hook ups and a patio deck. Included with the apartment is one free parking garage. Additional parking space available for rent . Please call 206-880-3341 to schedule a viewing. Thank you Available: ***NOW!*** do NOT contact me with unsolicited servi

Terms: 12 month lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10707 Des Moines Memorial Dr have any available units?
10707 Des Moines Memorial Dr has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 10707 Des Moines Memorial Dr have?
Some of 10707 Des Moines Memorial Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10707 Des Moines Memorial Dr currently offering any rent specials?
10707 Des Moines Memorial Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10707 Des Moines Memorial Dr pet-friendly?
No, 10707 Des Moines Memorial Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boulevard Park.
Does 10707 Des Moines Memorial Dr offer parking?
Yes, 10707 Des Moines Memorial Dr does offer parking.
Does 10707 Des Moines Memorial Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10707 Des Moines Memorial Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10707 Des Moines Memorial Dr have a pool?
No, 10707 Des Moines Memorial Dr does not have a pool.
Does 10707 Des Moines Memorial Dr have accessible units?
No, 10707 Des Moines Memorial Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 10707 Des Moines Memorial Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10707 Des Moines Memorial Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 10707 Des Moines Memorial Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 10707 Des Moines Memorial Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
