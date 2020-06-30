Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bbq/grill

630 195th St SE Available 03/23/20 Beautiful 4 bed home in adorable Bothell neighborhood - Come check out this beautiful well maintained 4 bedroom home in great cul-de-sac location. Granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and eat in kitchen open up to cozy family room with gas burning fireplace. Enjoy your evenings on a spacious deck perfect for barbecuing! Upstairs features 4 large bedrooms including en suite master bath with gas fireplace in master bedroom.



-Showings by appointment only. To schedule a viewing, please select the "contact us" or "request a tour" icon to submit your information and an agent will reach out.

-All emails/calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.

-$45.00 Application fee per applicant over the age of 18.

-No application(s) accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person by appointment only with a Maple Leaf Management LLC agent.

-Filter Reduction Program fee of $10/month

-Security deposit equal to 1.5x the monthly rent.

-Pet(s) considered on a case by case basis. Pet rent will apply. Pet screening via petscreening.com is required.

-Water, sewer, garbage not included in rent.

-Yard care is tenant's responsibility.



