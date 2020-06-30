All apartments in Bothell West
Find more places like 621 Logan Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bothell West, WA
/
621 Logan Road
Last updated March 11 2020 at 10:42 PM

621 Logan Road

621 Logan Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bothell West
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

621 Logan Road, Bothell West, WA 98036
Damson-Logan

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
hot tub
A must see! Come discover this 4 bedroom, 3 full bathroom, 2 story gem. The recently remodeled kitchen features center island with all granite countertops, stained cabinets, SS appliances, hardwoods & fixtures. Large bonus room is ideal for a media and/or exercise area. Covered front porch for enjoying your yard with 2 ceramic water features. Backyard boasts ideal entertaining setup including deck & gazebo, covered hot tub with bar style seating. Topping it off is the insulated shed/workshop + 2 car garage. Fantastic family home.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 621 Logan Road have any available units?
621 Logan Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bothell West, WA.
What amenities does 621 Logan Road have?
Some of 621 Logan Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 621 Logan Road currently offering any rent specials?
621 Logan Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 621 Logan Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 621 Logan Road is pet friendly.
Does 621 Logan Road offer parking?
Yes, 621 Logan Road offers parking.
Does 621 Logan Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 621 Logan Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 621 Logan Road have a pool?
No, 621 Logan Road does not have a pool.
Does 621 Logan Road have accessible units?
No, 621 Logan Road does not have accessible units.
Does 621 Logan Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 621 Logan Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 621 Logan Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 621 Logan Road does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avalon RockMeadow
19905 Bothell Everett Hwy
Bothell West, WA 98012

Similar Pages

Bothell West 2 BedroomsBothell West 3 Bedrooms
Bothell West Apartments with PoolBothell West Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Bothell West Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA
Shoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WAMountlake Terrace, WABryn Mawr-Skyway, WAMartha Lake, WAGig Harbor, WAMilton, WALakeland North, WAEdgewood, WA
Parkwood, WAPacific, WANorth Bend, WAKlahanie, WAWhite Center, WAWollochet, WAOak Harbor, WAMill Creek East, WACovington, WALake Stickney, WAFairwood, WAFife Heights, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College