621 Logan Road

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly 24hr maintenance garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym parking 24hr maintenance garage hot tub

A must see! Come discover this 4 bedroom, 3 full bathroom, 2 story gem. The recently remodeled kitchen features center island with all granite countertops, stained cabinets, SS appliances, hardwoods & fixtures. Large bonus room is ideal for a media and/or exercise area. Covered front porch for enjoying your yard with 2 ceramic water features. Backyard boasts ideal entertaining setup including deck & gazebo, covered hot tub with bar style seating. Topping it off is the insulated shed/workshop + 2 car garage. Fantastic family home.



Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.



The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.



**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.