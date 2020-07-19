All apartments in Bothell West
20621 3rd Avenue SE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

20621 3rd Avenue SE

20621 3rd Drive Southeast · No Longer Available
Bothell West
2 Bedrooms
Furnished Apartments
Apartments with Garage
Apartments with Gym
Location

20621 3rd Drive Southeast, Bothell West, WA 98012
Filbert-Winesap

Amenities

patio / balcony
new construction
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
new construction
Beautiful brand new construction home in Bothell! - New home in Pacific Sierra Vista community.

This home has a large open layout perfect for entertaining. Brand new construction with stainless steel appliances and deck right off the living room. 5 bedrooms with master suite plus family room and bonus room in basement. Lots of storage space available. Basement has access to patio with fully fenced in yard. A must see!

Available for move-in now. First + last + security deposit equal to 1 month's rent. Subject to change depending on strength of application. 12 month minimum lease.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2869187)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20621 3rd Avenue SE have any available units?
20621 3rd Avenue SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bothell West, WA.
Is 20621 3rd Avenue SE currently offering any rent specials?
20621 3rd Avenue SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20621 3rd Avenue SE pet-friendly?
No, 20621 3rd Avenue SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bothell West.
Does 20621 3rd Avenue SE offer parking?
No, 20621 3rd Avenue SE does not offer parking.
Does 20621 3rd Avenue SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20621 3rd Avenue SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20621 3rd Avenue SE have a pool?
No, 20621 3rd Avenue SE does not have a pool.
Does 20621 3rd Avenue SE have accessible units?
No, 20621 3rd Avenue SE does not have accessible units.
Does 20621 3rd Avenue SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 20621 3rd Avenue SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 20621 3rd Avenue SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 20621 3rd Avenue SE does not have units with air conditioning.
