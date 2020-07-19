20621 3rd Avenue SE

Amenities

patio / balcony new construction stainless steel

Beautiful brand new construction home in Bothell! - New home in Pacific Sierra Vista community.



This home has a large open layout perfect for entertaining. Brand new construction with stainless steel appliances and deck right off the living room. 5 bedrooms with master suite plus family room and bonus room in basement. Lots of storage space available. Basement has access to patio with fully fenced in yard. A must see!



Available for move-in now. First + last + security deposit equal to 1 month's rent. Subject to change depending on strength of application. 12 month minimum lease.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2869187)