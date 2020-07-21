All apartments in Bothell West
Home
/
Bothell West, WA
/
20330 Bothell Everett Highway Unit C204
Last updated March 6 2020 at 4:03 PM

20330 Bothell Everett Highway Unit C204

20330 Bothell-Everett Highway · No Longer Available
Location

20330 Bothell-Everett Highway, Bothell West, WA 98012
Thrasher's Corner-Red Hawk

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
internet access
Price Incentives Offer!!
1. One month rent free for 24 month lease,$1950 per month
2. First month 50% off in the rent, 12 months lease, $1850 per month
3. NO offer 1 year lease but will get $1800 Rent!

(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

Lovely, furnished, 2 bedrooms, 2-bathrooms, 2nd flr. apartment in Bothell, WA. Conveniently close to the Business Center, Public Transportation, and Parks.

The units bright and airy interior features include polished hardwood, carpet, and tile floors as well as a white mantel corner fireplace in the living room. Its open plan kitchen is equipped with a glossy granite countertop, fine cabinets/drawers with ample storage space, and ready-to-use, stainless-steel appliances such as refrigerator, dishwasher, garbage disposal, oven/range, and microwave. Spacious and relaxing, bedrooms with built-in closets are great spaces to unwind. The bathrooms have shower and bathtub combos with curtains, vanity cabinet sinks surmounted by large mirrors, and functional toilets. There are in-unit washer and dryer which are included in the rent along with electric, forced-air heating.

The exterior has an awesome patio--perfect for some much-needed R and R with family members or friends. And, no worries the property owner will take care of it. Theres also a storage space in the patio. Driveway and on-street parking. Pets are welcome and we ask for a $500 pet deposit/pet. Smoking is prohibited in the property.

Tenant pays electricity, gas, internet, and cable. Whereas the landlords responsibilities are sewage, trash, water, and HOA fees. No move-in fees.

This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=CwgkeLhz7yn

Nearby Parks: Stipek park, William Penn Park, Martha Lake Park, and Martha Lake Airport Park.

Bus lines:
106 Mariner P&R Bothell - 0.1 mile
105 Hardeson Road Bothell - 0.1 mile
435 Mill Creek Seattle - 0.1 mile
Swift Green Seaway - Cany

(RLNE5387297)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

