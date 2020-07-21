20330 Bothell Everett Highway Unit C204

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher extra storage fireplace furnished garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center internet access

Price Incentives Offer!!

1. One month rent free for 24 month lease,$1950 per month

2. First month 50% off in the rent, 12 months lease, $1850 per month

3. NO offer 1 year lease but will get $1800 Rent!



(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)



Lovely, furnished, 2 bedrooms, 2-bathrooms, 2nd flr. apartment in Bothell, WA. Conveniently close to the Business Center, Public Transportation, and Parks.



The units bright and airy interior features include polished hardwood, carpet, and tile floors as well as a white mantel corner fireplace in the living room. Its open plan kitchen is equipped with a glossy granite countertop, fine cabinets/drawers with ample storage space, and ready-to-use, stainless-steel appliances such as refrigerator, dishwasher, garbage disposal, oven/range, and microwave. Spacious and relaxing, bedrooms with built-in closets are great spaces to unwind. The bathrooms have shower and bathtub combos with curtains, vanity cabinet sinks surmounted by large mirrors, and functional toilets. There are in-unit washer and dryer which are included in the rent along with electric, forced-air heating.



The exterior has an awesome patio--perfect for some much-needed R and R with family members or friends. And, no worries the property owner will take care of it. Theres also a storage space in the patio. Driveway and on-street parking. Pets are welcome and we ask for a $500 pet deposit/pet. Smoking is prohibited in the property.



Tenant pays electricity, gas, internet, and cable. Whereas the landlords responsibilities are sewage, trash, water, and HOA fees. No move-in fees.



This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=CwgkeLhz7yn



Nearby Parks: Stipek park, William Penn Park, Martha Lake Park, and Martha Lake Airport Park.



Bus lines:

106 Mariner P&R Bothell - 0.1 mile

105 Hardeson Road Bothell - 0.1 mile

435 Mill Creek Seattle - 0.1 mile

Swift Green Seaway - Cany



