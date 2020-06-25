All apartments in Bothell West
Find more places like 19212 1st Ave W.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bothell West, WA
/
19212 1st Ave W
Last updated June 3 2019 at 7:13 AM

19212 1st Ave W

19212 1st Avenue West · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bothell West
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

19212 1st Avenue West, Bothell West, WA 98012
Filbert-Winesap

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
4 bedroom, 2.25 bath, 2109 square feet Available June 8th, 2019 Beautiful light 2-story house in Bothell/Mill Creek area, corner lot in a cul-de-sac. Downstairs you will find gorgeous hardwood floors, a spacious family room, dining room, kitchen with a skylight, and a living room with skylight and high ceilings. Opening from the kitchen is a covered deck and fenced backyard. Upstairs Master suite with en suite bathroom and walk in closet, 3 more bedrooms upstairs and full bathroom with a bathtub. Washer/dryer included. 2 car garage with build in shelves and work space. Coveted Edmonds School District. Convenient location close to I-405, I-5, Alderwood Mall, Whole Foods, PCC, 10-15 min to Downtown Bothell.
Terms: 1st month's rent and last month rent, security deposit (= to one month's rent), minimum 12-month lease. Pets case by case and subject to restriction with additional deposit. Tenant is to pay all utilities: garbage, gas, electric, water. Interested parties to fill out Free Submit application at the time of the showing. If chosen $40 non-refundable fee paid by each 18+ y/o applicant for a background check.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19212 1st Ave W have any available units?
19212 1st Ave W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bothell West, WA.
What amenities does 19212 1st Ave W have?
Some of 19212 1st Ave W's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19212 1st Ave W currently offering any rent specials?
19212 1st Ave W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19212 1st Ave W pet-friendly?
Yes, 19212 1st Ave W is pet friendly.
Does 19212 1st Ave W offer parking?
Yes, 19212 1st Ave W offers parking.
Does 19212 1st Ave W have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 19212 1st Ave W offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 19212 1st Ave W have a pool?
No, 19212 1st Ave W does not have a pool.
Does 19212 1st Ave W have accessible units?
No, 19212 1st Ave W does not have accessible units.
Does 19212 1st Ave W have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19212 1st Ave W has units with dishwashers.
Does 19212 1st Ave W have units with air conditioning?
No, 19212 1st Ave W does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avalon RockMeadow
19905 Bothell Everett Hwy
Bothell West, WA 98012

Similar Pages

Bothell West 2 BedroomsBothell West 3 Bedrooms
Bothell West Apartments with PoolBothell West Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Bothell West Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA
Shoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WAMountlake Terrace, WABryn Mawr-Skyway, WAMartha Lake, WAGig Harbor, WAMilton, WALakeland North, WAEdgewood, WA
Parkwood, WAPacific, WANorth Bend, WAKlahanie, WAWhite Center, WAWollochet, WAOak Harbor, WAMill Creek East, WACovington, WALake Stickney, WAFairwood, WAFife Heights, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College