19212 1st Ave W

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

4 bedroom, 2.25 bath, 2109 square feet Available June 8th, 2019 Beautiful light 2-story house in Bothell/Mill Creek area, corner lot in a cul-de-sac. Downstairs you will find gorgeous hardwood floors, a spacious family room, dining room, kitchen with a skylight, and a living room with skylight and high ceilings. Opening from the kitchen is a covered deck and fenced backyard. Upstairs Master suite with en suite bathroom and walk in closet, 3 more bedrooms upstairs and full bathroom with a bathtub. Washer/dryer included. 2 car garage with build in shelves and work space. Coveted Edmonds School District. Convenient location close to I-405, I-5, Alderwood Mall, Whole Foods, PCC, 10-15 min to Downtown Bothell.

Terms: 1st month's rent and last month rent, security deposit (= to one month's rent), minimum 12-month lease. Pets case by case and subject to restriction with additional deposit. Tenant is to pay all utilities: garbage, gas, electric, water. Interested parties to fill out Free Submit application at the time of the showing. If chosen $40 non-refundable fee paid by each 18+ y/o applicant for a background check.