Home
/
Bothell East, WA
/
2411 201st St SE
Last updated April 23 2020 at 10:45 PM

2411 201st St SE

2411 201st Street Southeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

2411 201st Street Southeast, Bothell East, WA 98012
Thrasher's Corner-Red Hawk

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
24hr maintenance
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
2411 201st St SE Available 06/15/20 Available Mid-June! Beautiful Buchan Home with three car garage! - Immaculate, spacious home in quiet cul-de-sac. Beautifully landscaped. Open foyer with high ceilings. Formal living and dining rooms. Open bright kitchen with island and slab granite counter tops, stainless appliances, two convection ovens and gas range top. Beautiful maple cabinets and maple hardwood floors. New carpet. Eating area off kitchen and family room with cozy gas burning fireplace. Powder room, laundry and office/den complete the main floor. Second floor has spacious master with double door entry, large walk in closet with organizer and five piece bath. Three other nice size bedrooms with lots of closet space and full hall bath with double sinks complete the second floor. Deck off kitchen with fully fenced yard backs to greenbelt. Shed on side of house for garden tools and three car garage.

SQ FT: 2867

YEAR BUILT: 2002

COUNTY: Snohomish

COMMUNITY/COMPLEX: Redhawk Estates/Ravenwood

SCHOOL DISTRICT: Northshore
ELEMENTARY SCHOOL: Canyon Creek
JUNIOR HIGH SCHOOL: Skyview
HIGH SCHOOL: Bothell
(Please note: It is up to the potential tenant to verify & confirm the School District boundaries before applications are submitted)

PET POLICY: Owner is firm on no pets.

LEASE TERMS: 12 Months

INCLUDED IN RENT: N/A

SPECIAL TERMS: Liability/Renters Insurance Required
No Smoking On the Premises
Tenant Must Abide by HOA Rules & Regulations

Non-Refundable Application Fee: $45.00

Deposits due upon lease signing:
Refundable Security Deposit: $2900
Non-Refundable Admin Fee: $100
Non-Refundable Fee: $450

TENANT SERVICES:
Professionally Managed
24 Hour Maintenance
Online Rent Payments Available

Please drive by this rental prior to scheduling a showing. Be sure to include the property address when making an email inquiry.
Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.
For more details on this rental home and all our available rentals please visit our website at www.tsquaremanagement.com.

(RLNE5720107)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2411 201st St SE have any available units?
2411 201st St SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bothell East, WA.
What amenities does 2411 201st St SE have?
Some of 2411 201st St SE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2411 201st St SE currently offering any rent specials?
2411 201st St SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2411 201st St SE pet-friendly?
No, 2411 201st St SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bothell East.
Does 2411 201st St SE offer parking?
Yes, 2411 201st St SE offers parking.
Does 2411 201st St SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2411 201st St SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2411 201st St SE have a pool?
No, 2411 201st St SE does not have a pool.
Does 2411 201st St SE have accessible units?
No, 2411 201st St SE does not have accessible units.
Does 2411 201st St SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2411 201st St SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2411 201st St SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2411 201st St SE does not have units with air conditioning.

