Amenities
2411 201st St SE Available 06/15/20 Available Mid-June! Beautiful Buchan Home with three car garage! - Immaculate, spacious home in quiet cul-de-sac. Beautifully landscaped. Open foyer with high ceilings. Formal living and dining rooms. Open bright kitchen with island and slab granite counter tops, stainless appliances, two convection ovens and gas range top. Beautiful maple cabinets and maple hardwood floors. New carpet. Eating area off kitchen and family room with cozy gas burning fireplace. Powder room, laundry and office/den complete the main floor. Second floor has spacious master with double door entry, large walk in closet with organizer and five piece bath. Three other nice size bedrooms with lots of closet space and full hall bath with double sinks complete the second floor. Deck off kitchen with fully fenced yard backs to greenbelt. Shed on side of house for garden tools and three car garage.
SQ FT: 2867
YEAR BUILT: 2002
COUNTY: Snohomish
COMMUNITY/COMPLEX: Redhawk Estates/Ravenwood
SCHOOL DISTRICT: Northshore
ELEMENTARY SCHOOL: Canyon Creek
JUNIOR HIGH SCHOOL: Skyview
HIGH SCHOOL: Bothell
(Please note: It is up to the potential tenant to verify & confirm the School District boundaries before applications are submitted)
PET POLICY: Owner is firm on no pets.
LEASE TERMS: 12 Months
INCLUDED IN RENT: N/A
SPECIAL TERMS: Liability/Renters Insurance Required
No Smoking On the Premises
Tenant Must Abide by HOA Rules & Regulations
Non-Refundable Application Fee: $45.00
Deposits due upon lease signing:
Refundable Security Deposit: $2900
Non-Refundable Admin Fee: $100
Non-Refundable Fee: $450
TENANT SERVICES:
Professionally Managed
24 Hour Maintenance
Online Rent Payments Available
Please drive by this rental prior to scheduling a showing. Be sure to include the property address when making an email inquiry.
Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.
For more details on this rental home and all our available rentals please visit our website at www.tsquaremanagement.com.
(RLNE5720107)