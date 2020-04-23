Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking 24hr maintenance garage

2411 201st St SE Available 06/15/20 Available Mid-June! Beautiful Buchan Home with three car garage! - Immaculate, spacious home in quiet cul-de-sac. Beautifully landscaped. Open foyer with high ceilings. Formal living and dining rooms. Open bright kitchen with island and slab granite counter tops, stainless appliances, two convection ovens and gas range top. Beautiful maple cabinets and maple hardwood floors. New carpet. Eating area off kitchen and family room with cozy gas burning fireplace. Powder room, laundry and office/den complete the main floor. Second floor has spacious master with double door entry, large walk in closet with organizer and five piece bath. Three other nice size bedrooms with lots of closet space and full hall bath with double sinks complete the second floor. Deck off kitchen with fully fenced yard backs to greenbelt. Shed on side of house for garden tools and three car garage.



SQ FT: 2867



YEAR BUILT: 2002



COUNTY: Snohomish



COMMUNITY/COMPLEX: Redhawk Estates/Ravenwood



SCHOOL DISTRICT: Northshore

ELEMENTARY SCHOOL: Canyon Creek

JUNIOR HIGH SCHOOL: Skyview

HIGH SCHOOL: Bothell

(Please note: It is up to the potential tenant to verify & confirm the School District boundaries before applications are submitted)



PET POLICY: Owner is firm on no pets.



LEASE TERMS: 12 Months



INCLUDED IN RENT: N/A



SPECIAL TERMS: Liability/Renters Insurance Required

No Smoking On the Premises

Tenant Must Abide by HOA Rules & Regulations



Non-Refundable Application Fee: $45.00



Deposits due upon lease signing:

Refundable Security Deposit: $2900

Non-Refundable Admin Fee: $100

Non-Refundable Fee: $450



TENANT SERVICES:

Professionally Managed

24 Hour Maintenance

Online Rent Payments Available



Please drive by this rental prior to scheduling a showing. Be sure to include the property address when making an email inquiry.

Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

