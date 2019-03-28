22918 36th Dr SE

Amenities

hardwood floors stainless steel

Unit Amenities hardwood floors stainless steel Property Amenities

Beautiful 4 Bed/3 Bath in Bothell - Beautiful, must-see Bothell property with the ease of convenience to Bothell stores, eateries, parks, quick freeway access, and desirable Northshore schools! This 4 bedroom home offers a warm and welcoming presence upon entry. Hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, open lay out, perfect for entertaining, with plenty of natural light. The master suite comes complete with a beautiful 5-piece master bath. Come check it out today!



Terms

Minimum 1-year lease. First month + one month security deposit. Requirements may change depending on strength of application. No pets allowed.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3240284)