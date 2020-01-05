All apartments in Bothell East
Location

22821 42nd Drive Southeast, Bothell East, WA 98021
Fitzgerald-35th SE

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Bothell Home........ - This home has an open floor plan with great room concept. Home features many upgrades including gleaming hardwood floor, granite countertop, stainless steel appliances, open stairs railing, painted millwork, bay window at the kitchen nook with built-in desk, gas fireplace. Upstairs features 4 beds, 2 baths & laundry. Vaulted ceiling in master with 5 piece bath & walk-in closet. Den/office on the main floor. Fenced in level yard. Beautiful neighborhood park & highly sought after Northshore schools. No smoking and pets on approval only.

First month's rent, security deposit (one months rent) and $200 admin fee.

To view this house and others, visit website:
www.rpmeclipse.com/houses-rent

Qualifications: 650 credit score, no evictions, no felonies against person or property in the last 5 years, $8,100 monthly income and good rental history (on-time payments and no violations).

(RLNE5406891)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22821 42nd Dr SE have any available units?
22821 42nd Dr SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bothell East, WA.
What amenities does 22821 42nd Dr SE have?
Some of 22821 42nd Dr SE's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22821 42nd Dr SE currently offering any rent specials?
22821 42nd Dr SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22821 42nd Dr SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 22821 42nd Dr SE is pet friendly.
Does 22821 42nd Dr SE offer parking?
No, 22821 42nd Dr SE does not offer parking.
Does 22821 42nd Dr SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22821 42nd Dr SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22821 42nd Dr SE have a pool?
No, 22821 42nd Dr SE does not have a pool.
Does 22821 42nd Dr SE have accessible units?
No, 22821 42nd Dr SE does not have accessible units.
Does 22821 42nd Dr SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 22821 42nd Dr SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 22821 42nd Dr SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 22821 42nd Dr SE does not have units with air conditioning.

