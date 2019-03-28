22627 44th Drive SE

Amenities

Meticulously maintained 2-story in Hawthorne Crest - Bothell - Open the door to this home, and the attraction begins. The entry is very alluring with its dramatic stairwell, and custom hardwoods thru out. As you begin to enter, there is a half bath and formal dining room with curved wall entry to the left. To the right, is a den/bedroom with unique French doors for additional affect.



Click or copy link into browser for 3D Tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=kBpBeUdSdb8&guides=0&play=1&ts=1&lp=1



Soon you are greeted with a spacious family room, with an open floor plan to the kitchen with gas fireplace. Stunning gourmet chef kitchen featuring stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, and new microwave. It also includes walk in pantry with endless storage. The sliding glass door opens to a fully fenced patio, great for barbecuing.



Upstairs features a dream master suite, with stone pillars and gas fireplace with a separate sitting area for romantic appeal. The master bath is a contemporary five piece with a roomy walk in closet. Located down the hall is a full size bath, and a laundry room with full size washer/dryer, shelving and sink. The additional three bedrooms are good size, with nice closets.



The house has a 2 car garage and an easy front yard to maintain. Directly across the street is a park/playground. The house is located in the award winning North Shore School District and close to everything Canyon Park, and easy access to I-405, Hwy 9 and 522. No need to look any further, this is Northwest living at its best.



Terms: First month's rent and security deposit due at lease signing.



No smoking/vaping or pets allowed. Contact Shelly Tarica at (206) 914-4447 or starica@wpmsouth.com for details and an appointment to view. Do not apply until you have seen/driven by property and have spoken with me directly.



Application accessible at www.wpmsouth.com with $40.00 per adult application fee. Please note that if you apply online the $40.00 application fee is charged immediately and is non-refundable.



