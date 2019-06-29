Amenities
21215 41st Ave SE Available 07/08/19 Beautiful Bothell Home on quiet cudesac. HUGE Quartz center island. Northshore Schools. Air Conditioned. - Located in the Marisol neighborhood, this home looks and feels brand new and comes with many upgrades and top quality materials. Sitting at the end of a quiet cul de sac that has very little traffic and just around the corner from the community park.
* Excellent Northshore schools, Canyon Creek Elementary, Skyview Middle School and the brand new North Creek High School.
* Enter onto hardwood floors on the entire main floor.
* The kitchen is the highlight and features a HUGE quartz center island, double ovens, gas cooktop, stainless appliances, soft close cabinets and drawers.
* Family room open to the kitchen and extra large dining room space.
* There is a little office off the kitchen with built-in full size desk and tall half wall for privacy...a very nice custom feature.
* The stairs going up feature wrought iron handrail with a wood cap, another quality custom feature.
*Upstairs are 4 bedrooms.
* 2 bedrooms on either side of the hallway bathroom and both bedrooms have private entry into the bathroom.
* The Master bedroom is extra large with room enough for large furniture and a sitting area. Large walk in closet.
* Beautiful Master bath all in Quartz and tile.
* One of the bedrooms upstairs is good sized and would make a good bonus room, home theater, playroom.
* Good storage spaces throughout.
* Fully fenced rear yard.
* Central air conditioned to keep the whole house cool.
No cats. small dog under 20 lbs. will be considered. Please call with questions or to arrange a time to view this home. 425-422-3022 Gregory Property Management.
(RLNE4945417)