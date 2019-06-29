All apartments in Bothell East
Last updated June 29 2019 at 9:54 AM

21215 41st Ave SE

21215 41st Avenue Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

21215 41st Avenue Southeast, Bothell East, WA 98021
Canyon Creek-39th SE

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
oven
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
media room
pet friendly
21215 41st Ave SE Available 07/08/19 Beautiful Bothell Home on quiet cudesac. HUGE Quartz center island. Northshore Schools. Air Conditioned. - Located in the Marisol neighborhood, this home looks and feels brand new and comes with many upgrades and top quality materials. Sitting at the end of a quiet cul de sac that has very little traffic and just around the corner from the community park.
* Excellent Northshore schools, Canyon Creek Elementary, Skyview Middle School and the brand new North Creek High School.
* Enter onto hardwood floors on the entire main floor.
* The kitchen is the highlight and features a HUGE quartz center island, double ovens, gas cooktop, stainless appliances, soft close cabinets and drawers.
* Family room open to the kitchen and extra large dining room space.
* There is a little office off the kitchen with built-in full size desk and tall half wall for privacy...a very nice custom feature.
* The stairs going up feature wrought iron handrail with a wood cap, another quality custom feature.
*Upstairs are 4 bedrooms.
* 2 bedrooms on either side of the hallway bathroom and both bedrooms have private entry into the bathroom.
* The Master bedroom is extra large with room enough for large furniture and a sitting area. Large walk in closet.
* Beautiful Master bath all in Quartz and tile.
* One of the bedrooms upstairs is good sized and would make a good bonus room, home theater, playroom.
* Good storage spaces throughout.
* Fully fenced rear yard.
* Central air conditioned to keep the whole house cool.
No cats. small dog under 20 lbs. will be considered. Please call with questions or to arrange a time to view this home. 425-422-3022 Gregory Property Management.

(RLNE4945417)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

