2115 201st Place Unit G3 SE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
2115 201st Place Unit G3 SE
2115 201st Pl SE Unit G3
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
2115 201st Pl SE Unit G3, Bothell East, WA 98012
Thrasher's Corner-Red Hawk
Amenities
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
(RLNE4553580)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2115 201st Place Unit G3 SE have any available units?
2115 201st Place Unit G3 SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Bothell East, WA
.
What amenities does 2115 201st Place Unit G3 SE have?
Some of 2115 201st Place Unit G3 SE's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2115 201st Place Unit G3 SE currently offering any rent specials?
2115 201st Place Unit G3 SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2115 201st Place Unit G3 SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 2115 201st Place Unit G3 SE is pet friendly.
Does 2115 201st Place Unit G3 SE offer parking?
No, 2115 201st Place Unit G3 SE does not offer parking.
Does 2115 201st Place Unit G3 SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2115 201st Place Unit G3 SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2115 201st Place Unit G3 SE have a pool?
No, 2115 201st Place Unit G3 SE does not have a pool.
Does 2115 201st Place Unit G3 SE have accessible units?
No, 2115 201st Place Unit G3 SE does not have accessible units.
Does 2115 201st Place Unit G3 SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2115 201st Place Unit G3 SE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2115 201st Place Unit G3 SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2115 201st Place Unit G3 SE does not have units with air conditioning.
