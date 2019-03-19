All apartments in Bothell East
Find more places like 2115 201st Place Unit G3 SE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bothell East, WA
/
2115 201st Place Unit G3 SE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2115 201st Place Unit G3 SE

2115 201st Pl SE Unit G3 · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

2115 201st Pl SE Unit G3, Bothell East, WA 98012
Thrasher's Corner-Red Hawk

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
(RLNE4553580)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2115 201st Place Unit G3 SE have any available units?
2115 201st Place Unit G3 SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bothell East, WA.
What amenities does 2115 201st Place Unit G3 SE have?
Some of 2115 201st Place Unit G3 SE's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2115 201st Place Unit G3 SE currently offering any rent specials?
2115 201st Place Unit G3 SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2115 201st Place Unit G3 SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 2115 201st Place Unit G3 SE is pet friendly.
Does 2115 201st Place Unit G3 SE offer parking?
No, 2115 201st Place Unit G3 SE does not offer parking.
Does 2115 201st Place Unit G3 SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2115 201st Place Unit G3 SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2115 201st Place Unit G3 SE have a pool?
No, 2115 201st Place Unit G3 SE does not have a pool.
Does 2115 201st Place Unit G3 SE have accessible units?
No, 2115 201st Place Unit G3 SE does not have accessible units.
Does 2115 201st Place Unit G3 SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2115 201st Place Unit G3 SE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2115 201st Place Unit G3 SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2115 201st Place Unit G3 SE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

King County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WABothell, WAAuburn, WA
Shoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WABremerton, WABothell West, WAMartha Lake, WAMill Creek East, WAWoodinville, WACottage Lake, WASilver Firs, WA
Mill Creek, WAKenmore, WANorth Lynnwood, WAEastmont, WALake Forest Park, WAMountlake Terrace, WAPicnic Point, WAMukilteo, WALake Stevens, WAMonroe, WAMercer Island, WAMarysville, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Thrasher's Corner Red Hawk

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College