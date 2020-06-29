All apartments in Bonney Lake
Find more places like 18314 101st Street East.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bonney Lake, WA
/
18314 101st Street East
Last updated February 12 2020 at 4:56 PM

18314 101st Street East

18314 101st Street East · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bonney Lake
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

18314 101st Street East, Bonney Lake, WA 98391

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This absolutely beautiful 4 bedroom, 2.75 bathroom home comes complete with 2761 sqft, family AND living rooms, gorgeous kitchen with stainless steel appliances, 2 car garage, and beautifully kept, low maintenance backyard! Located in the highly desirable Copperfield Estates Community and close to local shopping, dining, and Highway 410, this home has everything! Schedule your showing today! To the left is the open layout of the family and formal dining rooms. Proceed into the kitchen featuring lovely vinyl flooring, stainless steel appliances, and island with breakfast bar! Living room boasts fireplace and slider out to the fenced backyard. Convenient 3/4 bathroom located on this level as well as access out to the 2 car garage. Upstairs you will find the 4 spacious bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Master bedroom comes with en suite bathroom comprising double sinks, soaking tub, and walk-in closet. Sorry, no cats! Dogs negotiable with approval and fee. First FULL month's rent, security deposit (equal to one month's rent) and $300 processing fee due at move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18314 101st Street East have any available units?
18314 101st Street East doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bonney Lake, WA.
What amenities does 18314 101st Street East have?
Some of 18314 101st Street East's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18314 101st Street East currently offering any rent specials?
18314 101st Street East is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18314 101st Street East pet-friendly?
Yes, 18314 101st Street East is pet friendly.
Does 18314 101st Street East offer parking?
Yes, 18314 101st Street East offers parking.
Does 18314 101st Street East have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18314 101st Street East does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18314 101st Street East have a pool?
No, 18314 101st Street East does not have a pool.
Does 18314 101st Street East have accessible units?
No, 18314 101st Street East does not have accessible units.
Does 18314 101st Street East have units with dishwashers?
No, 18314 101st Street East does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 18314 101st Street East have units with air conditioning?
No, 18314 101st Street East does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Renwood
9002 186th Ave E
Bonney Lake, WA 98391

Similar Pages

Bonney Lake 1 BedroomsBonney Lake 2 Bedrooms
Bonney Lake 3 BedroomsBonney Lake Apartments with Gym
Bonney Lake Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA
Shoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WAOlympia, WAMonroe, WABothell West, WABryn Mawr-Skyway, WAMartha Lake, WAGig Harbor, WAMilton, WA
Lakeland North, WAEdgewood, WADuPont, WAParkwood, WAPacific, WASteilacoom, WANorth Bend, WAKlahanie, WAWhite Center, WAWollochet, WAMill Creek East, WACovington, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College