18314 101st Street East

This absolutely beautiful 4 bedroom, 2.75 bathroom home comes complete with 2761 sqft, family AND living rooms, gorgeous kitchen with stainless steel appliances, 2 car garage, and beautifully kept, low maintenance backyard! Located in the highly desirable Copperfield Estates Community and close to local shopping, dining, and Highway 410, this home has everything! Schedule your showing today! To the left is the open layout of the family and formal dining rooms. Proceed into the kitchen featuring lovely vinyl flooring, stainless steel appliances, and island with breakfast bar! Living room boasts fireplace and slider out to the fenced backyard. Convenient 3/4 bathroom located on this level as well as access out to the 2 car garage. Upstairs you will find the 4 spacious bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Master bedroom comes with en suite bathroom comprising double sinks, soaking tub, and walk-in closet. Sorry, no cats! Dogs negotiable with approval and fee. First FULL month's rent, security deposit (equal to one month's rent) and $300 processing fee due at move in.