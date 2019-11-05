All apartments in Bethel
Last updated November 5 2019 at 2:50 PM

6211 Grandridge Dr SE

6211 Grandridge Drive Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

6211 Grandridge Drive Southeast, Bethel, WA 98367

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Spacious and Bright 4 Bedroom in Port Orchard! - *PENDING APPLICATIONS*

Open and bright 4 bedroom 3 bath home in Port Orchard with newer laminate floors, vaulted ceilings, stainless steel appliances in the kitchen and tile back-splash. Spacious family room upstairs with 2 bedrooms and 2 baths that flow easily into another family room, bedroom and bathroom downstairs. Two decks and a huge yard for entertaining during the summers and relaxing in the fall. Two car attached garage and extra room for parking in the driveway, and on top of that you'll even be able to enjoy Mt. Rainier views! Close to town, the highway and 15 minutes from the southworth ferry!

*Paramount will not accept comprehensive reusable tenant screening reports.
*Home is currently occupied, please do not disturb the current occupants

(RLNE5205144)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6211 Grandridge Dr SE have any available units?
6211 Grandridge Dr SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bethel, WA.
What amenities does 6211 Grandridge Dr SE have?
Some of 6211 Grandridge Dr SE's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6211 Grandridge Dr SE currently offering any rent specials?
6211 Grandridge Dr SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6211 Grandridge Dr SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 6211 Grandridge Dr SE is pet friendly.
Does 6211 Grandridge Dr SE offer parking?
Yes, 6211 Grandridge Dr SE offers parking.
Does 6211 Grandridge Dr SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6211 Grandridge Dr SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6211 Grandridge Dr SE have a pool?
No, 6211 Grandridge Dr SE does not have a pool.
Does 6211 Grandridge Dr SE have accessible units?
No, 6211 Grandridge Dr SE does not have accessible units.
Does 6211 Grandridge Dr SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 6211 Grandridge Dr SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6211 Grandridge Dr SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 6211 Grandridge Dr SE does not have units with air conditioning.

