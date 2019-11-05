6211 Grandridge Dr SE

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Spacious and Bright 4 Bedroom in Port Orchard! - *PENDING APPLICATIONS*



Open and bright 4 bedroom 3 bath home in Port Orchard with newer laminate floors, vaulted ceilings, stainless steel appliances in the kitchen and tile back-splash. Spacious family room upstairs with 2 bedrooms and 2 baths that flow easily into another family room, bedroom and bathroom downstairs. Two decks and a huge yard for entertaining during the summers and relaxing in the fall. Two car attached garage and extra room for parking in the driveway, and on top of that you'll even be able to enjoy Mt. Rainier views! Close to town, the highway and 15 minutes from the southworth ferry!



*Paramount will not accept comprehensive reusable tenant screening reports.

*Home is currently occupied, please do not disturb the current occupants



