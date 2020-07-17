All apartments in Bellingham
Find more places like 3037 Pacific Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bellingham, WA
/
3037 Pacific Street
Last updated July 15 2020 at 11:23 PM

3037 Pacific Street

3037 Pacific Street · (360) 746-9613
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Bellingham
See all
Mount Baker
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

3037 Pacific Street, Bellingham, WA 98226
Mount Baker

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,750

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Please see our video tour here:
https://youtu.be/x5NmdrANJwo

If this is the home for you, please apply through our website at www.omnileases.com
3 bedroom, 1.75 bath beautifully updated and maintained first floor unit in prime location close to grocery stores, restaurants, the bus line, and breweries. This unit features an open kitchen and floor plan with eat-in island. Upgraded appliances including dishwasher and washer/dryer for easy living. Sliding glass doors open to the patio and large yard. Great unit, don't miss out!!

Unfortunately, no-cosigners are accepted for this property and applicants should have a credit score of 680 or above.

Landscaping included; $100 additional utility fee for water & sewer. No Smoking, No Students, and No Pets.

All information provided is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified. A $40 fee is required for each application. If approved, a $65 administrative fee is required. These fees are non-refundable.

For More information, or to apply please visit our website at omnileases.com

OMNI Property Management, 11 Bellwether Way Suite 105, Bellingham WA 98225

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3037 Pacific Street have any available units?
3037 Pacific Street has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3037 Pacific Street have?
Some of 3037 Pacific Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3037 Pacific Street currently offering any rent specials?
3037 Pacific Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3037 Pacific Street pet-friendly?
No, 3037 Pacific Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bellingham.
Does 3037 Pacific Street offer parking?
No, 3037 Pacific Street does not offer parking.
Does 3037 Pacific Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3037 Pacific Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3037 Pacific Street have a pool?
No, 3037 Pacific Street does not have a pool.
Does 3037 Pacific Street have accessible units?
No, 3037 Pacific Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3037 Pacific Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3037 Pacific Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 3037 Pacific Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 3037 Pacific Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 3037 Pacific Street?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Padden Creek
1900 18th St
Bellingham, WA 98225
Barkley Apartments
3126 Racine St
Bellingham, WA 98226

Similar Pages

Bellingham 2 BedroomsBellingham Apartments with Balconies
Bellingham Apartments with ParkingBellingham Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Bellingham Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Everett, WAMarysville, WAArlington, WABurlington, WA
Birch Bay, WAFerndale, WAOak Harbor, WALake Stevens, WA
Mount Vernon, WALynden, WAAnacortes, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mount Baker

Apartments Near Colleges

Western Washington UniversitySkagit Valley College
Everett Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity