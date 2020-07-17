3037 Pacific Street

Amenities

Please see our video tour here:

https://youtu.be/x5NmdrANJwo



If this is the home for you, please apply through our website at www.omnileases.com

3 bedroom, 1.75 bath beautifully updated and maintained first floor unit in prime location close to grocery stores, restaurants, the bus line, and breweries. This unit features an open kitchen and floor plan with eat-in island. Upgraded appliances including dishwasher and washer/dryer for easy living. Sliding glass doors open to the patio and large yard. Great unit, don't miss out!!



Unfortunately, no-cosigners are accepted for this property and applicants should have a credit score of 680 or above.



Landscaping included; $100 additional utility fee for water & sewer. No Smoking, No Students, and No Pets.



All information provided is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified. A $40 fee is required for each application. If approved, a $65 administrative fee is required. These fees are non-refundable.



For More information, or to apply please visit our website at omnileases.com



OMNI Property Management, 11 Bellwether Way Suite 105, Bellingham WA 98225