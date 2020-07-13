Apartment List
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:03 AM

106 Apartments for rent in Battle Ground, WA with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Battle Ground apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or withi... Read Guide >

1 of 22

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
1129 SE Rasmussen Boulevard
1129 Southeast Rasmussen Boulevard, Battle Ground, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
2126 sqft
Incredible Live/Work 2 Bedroom Townhome next to Battle Ground Village! Call Today to View! - Ready to shorten your commute? You'll love this beautiful 2 bed 2.

1 of 17

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
1125 SE Rasmussen Boulevard
1125 Southeast Rasmussen Boulevard, Battle Ground, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
2126 sqft
Incredible Live/Work 2 Bedroom Townhome next to Battle Ground Village! Call Today to View! - Ready to shorten your commute? You'll love this beautiful 2 bed 2.

1 of 27

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
1127 SE Rasmussen Boulevard
1127 Southeast Rasmussen Boulevard, Battle Ground, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
2126 sqft
Incredible Live/Work 2 Bedroom Townhome next to Battle Ground Village! Call Today to View! - Ready to shorten your commute? You'll love this beautiful 2 bed 2.

1 of 11

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
415 NW 22nd Place #104
415 Northwest 22nd Place, Battle Ground, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1200 sqft
415 NW 22nd Place #104 Available 07/15/20 3 Bed,2.5 Bath Townhome in Battle Ground Just off NW 20th Ave - 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms townhome in Battle Ground near the local Albertsons.

1 of 23

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
1121 SE Rasmussen Boulevard
1121 Southeast Rasmussen Boulevard, Battle Ground, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,595
2183 sqft
Incredible Live/Work 2 Bedroom Townhome next to Battle Ground Village! Call Today to View! - Ready to shorten your commute? You'll love this beautiful 2 bed 2.

1 of 17

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
2104 NW 6th Ave
2104 Northwest 6th Avenue, Battle Ground, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1547 sqft
3 Bedroom Ranch on Large Corner Lot in Battleground! - 3 bedroom, 2 bath. Living room with vaulted ceilings, family room, dining area, Kitchen equipped with range, refrigerator, dishwasher, and microwave. Laundry room with washer/dryer hookups.

1 of 21

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
1801 E Main Street
1801 East Main Street, Battle Ground, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
2984 sqft
1801 E Main Street Available 04/20/20 2 Acres, 2 Decks, 2 Kitchens, Large 3 Bed, 2 Bath Home in Battle Ground - This is a great home with nearly 3000 square feet on the East end of town. It comes with 2 decks that overlook over 2 acres of land.

1 of 16

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
108 SE 5th Circle
108 Southeast 5th Circle, Battle Ground, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1188 sqft
108 SE 5th Circle Available 04/03/20 Luxury Single Level 3 Bed 2 Bath with 2 Car Garage and Fenced Backyard - Have the luxury of living in an established neighborhood and a practically brand new home.
Results within 5 miles of Battle Ground
Verified

1 of 37

6 Units Available
6 Units Available
Rock Creek Commons
11800 NE 124th Ave, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,146
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,291
923 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Big windows and modern kitchens. Recently renovated with air conditioning and walk-in closets. Close to Columbia River Gorge. Community has basketball court and clubhouse. Garage parking available.
Verified

1 of 27

10 Units Available
10 Units Available
Highland Crossing Apartments
11806 NE 122nd Ave, Brush Prairie, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,215
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
1028 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located just minutes from Vancouver Mall, Clark College and the Columbia River. One-, two- and three-bedroom air conditioned apartments with in-unit washers and dryers.
Verified

1 of 16

17 Units Available
17 Units Available
Reflections at the Park
11510 NE 112th Dr, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,130
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
901 sqft
Recently renovated units with stainless-steel appliances, granite counters, extra storage and air conditioning. Business center and round-the-clock gym. Right next to Prairie High School. Close to I-205 and I-5.
Verified

1 of 26

4 Units Available
4 Units Available
North Glen Villas
7101 NE 109th St, Barberton, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,185
649 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,470
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located north of Padden Parkway and the mall in a quiet area. On-site amenities include a clubhouse, fitness area and business center. Each home features designer kitchens, 9-foot ceilings and designer cabinets.
Verified

1 of 35

5 Units Available
5 Units Available
Pleasant Valley
Union Park
11803 NE 124th Ave, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
915 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,649
1094 sqft
Oversized closets, ample storage space, and stainless steel appliances in kitchens define these comfortable homes, located close to NatureScaping Wildlife Botanical Gardens. Community amenities include a fitness center, a clubhouse, and a swimming pool.

1 of 1

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
Mountain View Meadows-Orchards
7704 NE 159th Avenue
7704 Northeast 159th Avenue, Orchards, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
1367 sqft
7704 NE 159th Avenue Available 08/01/20 Three Bedroom Ranch Style Home - This home is perfect for anyone. This house has a great location off of 72nd and Ward Road. It has a large fully fenced backyard. This home has a double garage as well.

1 of 26

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
7900 NE 162nd Avenue
7900 Northeast 162nd Avenue, Orchards, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,095
1806 sqft
Single Level - 4 bedroom 2 bath with large fenced back yard - 2020 Update and Remodel - For additional information or to schedule a property tour email rentals@dovepropertymanagement.com or call 360-448-2851. Interactive 3D Tour: https://my.

1 of 34

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
11613 NE 104th Street
11613 Northeast 104th Street, Five Corners, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,295
2120 sqft
4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath with fenced backyard with lawn mowing service - For a private tour or additional information email rentals@dovepropertymanagement.com or call 360-448-2851 This 4 bedroom 2.

1 of 12

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
15515 NE 108th Way
15515 Northeast 108th Way, Hockinson, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2040 sqft
15515 NE 108th Way Available 09/01/20 Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Home in Newer Neighborhood - This beautiful newer “green” Brush Prairie home is in a great location backing up to a neighborhood park and children’s play area.

1 of 22

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
9307 NE 179th ST.
9307 Northeast 179th Street, Meadow Glade, WA
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
1984 sqft
Beautifully Updated Battle Ground Home w/ Bedroom on Main - 9307 NE 179th St - Beautifully maintained and updated Battle Ground home for lease, available in early July 2020, offering 1,984 sq.ft.
Results within 10 miles of Battle Ground
Verified

1 of 34

5 Units Available
$
5 Units Available
Cascade Park
The Meadows at Cascade Park
13314 SE 19th St, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,225
656 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1029 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly one-, two- and three-bedroom loft apartments feature wood-burning fireplace and European kitchens, plus wide windows and new flooring. Community features heated swimming pools and a clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 19

19 Units Available
19 Units Available
Acero Ridgefield
4125 S Settler Drive, Ridgefield, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
1028 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Acero Ridgefield in Ridgefield. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 31

24 Units Available
24 Units Available
Kevanna Park
The Pointe
3708 NE 109th Ave, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,179
661 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
874 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,778
1116 sqft
Come home to The Pointe Apartments in Vancouver, WA. Our recently remodeled apartment homes are enhanced with new flooring, upscale lighting and lavishly upgraded kitchen packages.
Verified

1 of 20

11 Units Available
11 Units Available
North Image
Brookside 112
4619 NE 112th Ave, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,193
622 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,167
874 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,513
1020 sqft
Well-manicured grounds with walking paths, mature trees, and quaint courtyards. Close to Image Elementary School and Westfield Shopping Center, and around 15 minutes from Downtown Portland.
Verified

1 of 28

13 Units Available
13 Units Available
Bennington
The Reserve at Columbia Tech Center
600 SE 177th Ave, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,230
641 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,510
1020 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,840
1293 sqft
Offering high-quality amenities, these units, complete with assorted floor plans, include new carpet, walk-in closets in some units, and design-quality finishes in all homes and units.
Verified

1 of 15

6 Units Available
6 Units Available
Cascade Park
Passage
12800 SE 7th St, Vancouver, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
934 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1216 sqft
In the Mill Plain district just across the water from the Government Island State Recreation Area. Recently renovated apartments showcase gourmet kitchens, walk-in closets, and air conditioning. Internet access and 24-maintenance available onsite.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Battle Ground, WA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Battle Ground apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

