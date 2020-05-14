2104 NW 6th Ave

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher garage air conditioning microwave

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

3 Bedroom Ranch on Large Corner Lot in Battleground! - 3 bedroom, 2 bath. Living room with vaulted ceilings, family room, dining area, Kitchen equipped with range, refrigerator, dishwasher, and microwave. Laundry room with washer/dryer hookups. GFA heat, A/C. Triple car garage with opener, large fenced yard with sprinkler system and patio! Close to shopping in a quiet neighborhood. Located in Battleground school district. Approx. 1547 sq. ft., built in 1998, 98604. PREFER NO PETS



PLEASE NOTE: While our vacant properties are cleaned once at turnover, please be aware that it is logistically impossible to sanitize the units between viewings, or prior to move-in. To reduce any possible risk, we ask that you not touch anything while in the unit, and wash your hands or use hand sanitizer after relocking the unit. For new move-ins, you may wish to perform your own sanitization of surfaces (with a non-damaging cleaner).



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5755730)