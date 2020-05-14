All apartments in Battle Ground
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:45 AM

2104 NW 6th Ave

2104 Northwest 6th Avenue · (360) 975-7666 ext. 131
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2104 Northwest 6th Avenue, Battle Ground, WA 98604

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2104 NW 6th Ave · Avail. now

$1,795

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1547 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
3 Bedroom Ranch on Large Corner Lot in Battleground! - 3 bedroom, 2 bath. Living room with vaulted ceilings, family room, dining area, Kitchen equipped with range, refrigerator, dishwasher, and microwave. Laundry room with washer/dryer hookups. GFA heat, A/C. Triple car garage with opener, large fenced yard with sprinkler system and patio! Close to shopping in a quiet neighborhood. Located in Battleground school district. Approx. 1547 sq. ft., built in 1998, 98604. PREFER NO PETS

PLEASE NOTE: While our vacant properties are cleaned once at turnover, please be aware that it is logistically impossible to sanitize the units between viewings, or prior to move-in. To reduce any possible risk, we ask that you not touch anything while in the unit, and wash your hands or use hand sanitizer after relocking the unit. For new move-ins, you may wish to perform your own sanitization of surfaces (with a non-damaging cleaner).

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5755730)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2104 NW 6th Ave have any available units?
2104 NW 6th Ave has a unit available for $1,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2104 NW 6th Ave have?
Some of 2104 NW 6th Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2104 NW 6th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2104 NW 6th Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2104 NW 6th Ave pet-friendly?
No, 2104 NW 6th Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Battle Ground.
Does 2104 NW 6th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2104 NW 6th Ave does offer parking.
Does 2104 NW 6th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2104 NW 6th Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2104 NW 6th Ave have a pool?
No, 2104 NW 6th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2104 NW 6th Ave have accessible units?
No, 2104 NW 6th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2104 NW 6th Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2104 NW 6th Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 2104 NW 6th Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2104 NW 6th Ave has units with air conditioning.
