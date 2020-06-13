Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:17 AM

127 Apartments for rent in Barberton, WA with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with rest...
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 12:46am
9 Units Available
North Glen Villas
7101 NE 109th St, Barberton, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,150
649 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located north of Padden Parkway and the mall in a quiet area. On-site amenities include a clubhouse, fitness area and business center. Each home features designer kitchens, 9-foot ceilings and designer cabinets.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Pleasant Valley
1 Unit Available
13215 NE 62nd Ave
13215 NE 62nd Ave, Barberton, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
1969 sqft
Brand New Townhome - Professional stainless steel gas range/oven & refrigerator Lighting under the kitchen cabinets Full backsplash Quartz Countertops Hardwood Flooring in kitchen and dining area Washer & Dryer Included Covered Patio RENT: $2495.
Results within 1 mile of Barberton
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Pleasant Valley
9 Units Available
Highland Hills
2406 NE 139th St, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,250
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,538
1281 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury apartments located close to WSU campus, I-205 and I-5 as well as shopping and dining. Spacious units have lots of natural light, double-paned windows, and modern amenities. Access to hiking trails nearby.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Pleasant Valley
1 Unit Available
13216 NE Salmon Creek Ave #S-5
13216 Northeast Salmon Creek Avenue, Mount Vista, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,095
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
13216 NE Salmon Creek Ave #S-5 Available 06/20/20 1 Bed, 1 Bath Condo in Salmon Creek with Community Pool and Clubhouse - 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom first floor condo located in Salmon Creek has gorgeous community grounds.

1 of 40

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Northeast Hazel Dell
1 Unit Available
3812 NE 93rd Street
3812 Northeast 93rd Street, Hazel Dell, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
2928 sqft
3812 NE 93rd Street Available 08/01/20 4 bed 2.5 bath Hazel Dell / Fairfield Park Neighborhood - Don't miss out on this 4 bed 2.5 bath home with easy access to I-5 and I-205.

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Pleasant Valley
1 Unit Available
3211 NE 105th Circle
3211 Northeast 105th Circle, Salmon Creek, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,270
2750 sqft
3211 NE 105th Circle Available 07/20/20 Hazel Dell 3 Bed, 2.5 Bath with 3 Car Garage, Main Floor Office/Den, Bonus Room - Beautiful well-maintained home located in a Hazel Dell neighborhood off NE 99th Street. Easy freeway access.
Results within 5 miles of Barberton
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 01:05am
Kevanna Park
3 Units Available
Fairview Court
4000 NE 109th Ave, Vancouver, WA
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
985 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1198 sqft
Welcome to Fairview Court, where you will immerse yourself in style and comfort. Fairview Court is a new modern community located in the Kevanna Park neighborhood of Vancouver.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 01:04am
13 Units Available
Highland Crossing Apartments
11806 NE 122nd Ave, Brush Prairie, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,410
1028 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,810
1306 sqft
Conveniently located just minutes from Vancouver Mall, Clark College and the Columbia River. One-, two- and three-bedroom air conditioned apartments with in-unit washers and dryers.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 01:02am
$
Rose Village
3 Units Available
St. Johns Park
2610 R Street, Vancouver, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
800 sqft
Welcome to your wonderful new home located near downtown in Vancouver, WA. Enjoy the fresh air from your lovely patio or balcony and the pleasure of being moments from shopping, restaurants, parks and much.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 01:01am
Landover - Sharmel
9 Units Available
Latitude 45
11202 NE 20th St, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,240
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
1092 sqft
Latitude 45 is a community of spacious modern apartments in Vancouver, WA.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Kevanna Park
34 Units Available
The Pointe
3708 NE 109th Ave, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,154
661 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,272
874 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,492
1116 sqft
Come home to The Pointe Apartments in Vancouver, WA. Our recently remodeled apartment homes are enhanced with new flooring, upscale lighting and lavishly upgraded kitchen packages.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
North Image
10 Units Available
Brookside 112
4619 NE 112th Ave, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,217
622 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,248
874 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,380
1020 sqft
Well-manicured grounds with walking paths, mature trees, and quaint courtyards. Close to Image Elementary School and Westfield Shopping Center, and around 15 minutes from Downtown Portland.
Verified

1 of 52

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Walnut Grove
19 Units Available
Silver Oak
8701 NE 54th St, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,070
917 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,316
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,620
1050 sqft
Stylish, spacious Vancouver apartments with renovated interiors and luxury on-site amenities. Westfield Vancouver Mall and Orchards Community Park are minutes away, and the city center can be reached via WA 500.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Ogden
14 Units Available
Sedona at Bridgecreek
2220 NE Bridgecreek Ave, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,143
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,291
927 sqft
Pet-friendly community on 11 wooded acres. Minutes from Highway 500 and I-205. Apartments come with washer/dryer, fireplace and ceiling fan. Tenants have access to pool, hot tub, tanning bed, gym and covered parking.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Walnut Grove
1 Unit Available
The Woodlands
7700 NE 72nd Ave, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,672
1140 sqft
Across the street from Club Green Meadows. Also close to Westfield Vancouver mall. One- and two-bedroom townhomes and loft-style apartments with direct-access garages. On-site TV lounge, outdoor swimming pool, fitness center and hot tub.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Bagley Downs
4 Units Available
Creekside Village
3100 Falk Rd, Vancouver, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1234 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,905
1452 sqft
Versatile apartments and townhomes, near Westfield Vancouver and Eleanor Roosevelt Elementary School. Units have walk-in closets and wood-burning fireplaces. Business center, fitness center and clubhouse located on the site.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Walnut Grove
5 Units Available
Larkspur Place
7609 NE Vancouver Mall Dr, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,209
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,564
1144 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Complex features 24-hour fitness center, clubhouse, hot tub/spa and pool. Apartments include walk-in closet and wood-burning fireplace. Located conveniently next to the Vancouver Mall, by WA 500.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
4 Units Available
Rock Creek Commons
11800 NE 124th Ave, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,347
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,273
923 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Big windows and modern kitchens. Recently renovated with air conditioning and walk-in closets. Close to Columbia River Gorge. Community has basketball court and clubhouse. Garage parking available.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
11 Units Available
Reflections at the Park
11510 NE 112th Dr, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,170
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
901 sqft
Recently renovated units with stainless-steel appliances, granite counters, extra storage and air conditioning. Business center and round-the-clock gym. Right next to Prairie High School. Close to I-205 and I-5.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
9 Units Available
Cedar House
6811 NE 121st Ave, Orchards, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,233
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,224
852 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,585
1100 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Welcome home to Cedar House Apartments, an oasis of relaxed comfort nestled on the northeast side of the city.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Bagley Downs
12 Units Available
Fox Pointe
3009 NE 57th Ave, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,095
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
830 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Our office is currently closed to the public in support of community health efforts.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Harney Heights
9 Units Available
Thunderbird Village
4601 E 18th St, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,160
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
960 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,535
1235 sqft
Our office is currently closed to the public in support of community health efforts.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
West Hazel Dell
11 Units Available
Arnada Pointe
4820 NE Hazel Dell Ave, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
934 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find your home sweet home at Arnada Pointe Apartments. Beautiful inside and out, our welcoming community boasts an ideal blend of lifestyle-enhancing amenities and convenience-focused fixtures.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Northeast Hazel Dell
4 Units Available
The Groove
900 NE Minnehaha St, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,160
636 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
At The Groove Apartments, you’ll fit right in. One and two bedroom newly renovated apartments, all stylishly designed with a dash of elevated luxury.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Barberton, WA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Barberton renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

