/
/
/
winslow
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:57 PM
148 Apartments for rent in Winslow, Bainbridge Island, WA
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
4 Units Available
Island Homestead
541 Homestead Ln NE, Bainbridge Island, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,079
1142 sqft
Newly remodeled homes set on landscaped grounds with territorial and greenbelt views. 30-minute commute to Seattle and walking distance to downtown. Units have fully equipped kitchens and large living rooms with fireplaces.
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
926 Blue Heron Avenue NE
926 Blue Heron Avenue Northeast, Bainbridge Island, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1200 sqft
Townhouse Condo close to Downtown Bainbridge Island - Blue Heron Condominiums is located within walking distance of the library and down town Winslow. This 2 bedroom 1.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
9438 NE Coral Court
9438 NE Coral Ct, Bainbridge Island, WA
4 Bedrooms
$5,500
3336 sqft
9438 NE Coral Court Available 07/20/20 Large Beautiful Home Close to town - Beautiful spacious home located on a cul-de-sac on Bainbridge Island.
Results within 5 miles of Winslow
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
6321 Rest Place NE
6321 Rest Place Northeast, Kitsap County, WA
Studio
$450
3 Bedrooms
Ask
HUGE Storage Space in Bremerton - Don't miss your chance to lock in this HUGE storage space in Bremerton! Two garage doors for easy access.
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4428 Rue Villa NE
4428 Rue Villa Street Northeast, Kitsap County, WA
Studio
$1,650
4428 Rue Villa - WATERFRONT! - Check out the virtual tour; https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=apCDFdg9dBr 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom Waterfront home conveniently located in Bremerton. Close to both local bases and the Bremerton ferry.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
6922 Northeast Baker Hill Road
6922 Northeast Baker Hill Road, Bainbridge Island, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
1400 sqft
Amazing 2 bed/bath sublet and much more! Looking for a housemate to share cozy remodeled rambler. Needs to be clean, tidy, and reliable.
1 of 10
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
5784 Tolo Road
5784 Northeast Tolo Road, Bainbridge Island, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,700
800 sqft
Darling craftsman cottage now available - Darling private cottage tucked away on a gorgeous piece of property just minutes to Battle Point Park and downtown Winslow.
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
14350 Sunrise Drive NE
14350 Sunrise Drive Northeast, Bainbridge Island, WA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
3196 sqft
14350 Sunrise Drive NE Available 08/05/20 Private Nice Remodeled Home near Faye Bainbridge Park - Beautifully remodeled two story home nestled in the woods just steps away from Faye Bainbridge Park.
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 06:40pm
1 Unit Available
6842 Aquene Loop Northeast
6842 Aquene Loop NE, Kitsap County, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
1600 sqft
Lovely 3 bed, 2.5 bath home in a great Central Kitsap location. Home features open concept living on the main level, perfect for entertaining! Living room with gas log fireplace, dining room opens to covered deck in fully fenced backyard.
Results within 10 miles of Winslow
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
13 Units Available
Overlook at Magnolia
3520 27th Pl W, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,545
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,215
1303 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to Lawton Park, Magnolia Manor Park, Lawton Elementary School, Balmer Yard, and Fishermen's Terminal. Pet-friendly apartments in quiet Magnolia neighborhood, with a dry sauna, free DVD library, 24-hour fitness center, open floor plans, Puget Sound and Mt. Rainier views, and wifi community room.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
6 Units Available
Vive
1516 NW 51st St, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,490
346 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,815
580 sqft
A smoke-free building in the Ballard neighborhood. This new-construction community features a coffee bar, shuffleboard, business center and fire pits. Updated interiors with granite countertops.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
11 Units Available
Wilcox
2003 NW 57th St, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,606
558 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,652
654 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,401
920 sqft
Located just a block from Ballard Commons Park, these apartments have high ceilings and energy efficient appliances. The rooftop houses a pet sanctuary. Dedicated bike storage space on-site.
Verified
1 of 59
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
10 Units Available
Reserve at Bucklin Hill
1255 NW Mirage Ln, Silverdale, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,322
617 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,483
885 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located close to Kitsap Mall, with easy access to Highway 303. Renovated units feature washer and dryer, dishwasher, and extra storage. Residents can enjoy wooded areas, sweeping views of Olympic Mountains and lush landscaping.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
6 Units Available
Mural
4727 42nd Ave SW, Seattle, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,411
659 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,690
1015 sqft
Close to Ercolini Park, Seattle City Park, Me-Kwa-Mooks Park, Trader Joe's, ArtsWest, Jefferson Square Mall, and multiple bus stops. Pet-friendly apartments with full-size washers and dryers, oversized closets, expansive windows for maximum natural lighting, and energy-efficient appliances.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
10 Units Available
4730 California
4730 California Ave SW, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,597
649 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,501
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,551
1027 sqft
Close to Ercolini Park, Seattle City Park, Me-Kwa-Mooks Park, Trader Joe's, ArtsWest, Jefferson Square Mall, and multiple bus stops. Pet-friendly apartments in a highly walkable location, with a rooftop deck with Puget Sound views, pet washing station, 24-hour fitness studio.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 05:50pm
18 Units Available
Leva on Market
1545 NW Market St, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,506
455 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,811
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,627
904 sqft
Convenient neighborhood in Seattle, closet to Safeway and other restaurant and entertainment options. Units include ice maker, laundry, and patio/balcony. Luxurious community offers 24-hour gym, courtyard, and parking garage.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
$
1 Unit Available
Village Fair
309 NE Fairgrounds Rd, Bremerton, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,240
623 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Village Fair is a sprawling community set in a lush green landscape, surrounding an outdoor pool, playground, newly renovated clubhouse, fitness center, and more! Find a place to call your own, where nature meets modern living.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
7 Units Available
Oregon 42
4502 42nd Ave SW, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,275
463 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,855
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury one- and two-bed apartments just one block from West Seattle Junction business district. Close to shops, restaurants, farmers market and nightlife. Modern kitchens, gated secure car park, bike racks, fitness center, dog wash station.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
13 Units Available
Ridgetop Apartments
11153 Shipside Ln NW, Silverdale, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,515
648 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
929 sqft
Units offer views of the Olympic Mountains and close proximity to both Kitsap Mall and Naval Base Kitsap. Apartments are spacious and clean, and are close to local malls and shopping.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 06:42pm
18 Units Available
Odin
5398 Russell Ave NW, Seattle, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,730
617 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,353
990 sqft
An architecturally impressive apartment complex in one of Seattle's most desirable districts. You'll find hardwood floors, fitted fireplace, and walk-in closets alongside amenities such as lobby service and parking, all situated within a pet-friendly environment.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 12 at 06:42pm
$
9 Units Available
Junction 47
4715 42nd Ave SW, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,398
501 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,375
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,478
984 sqft
Located in sought-after West Seattle and with stunning views of the Olympic Mountains, these stylish apartments have great community amenities including parking, a 24-hour gym and residents' clubhouse. Rooms feature stainless steel finishing and patio/balcony.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 06:42pm
7 Units Available
Urbana
1501 NW 56th St, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,770
531 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,647
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,769
1017 sqft
One-bedrooms in Ballard neighborhood are pet-friendly, LEED Gold Certified with modern kitchens, hardwoods, 9-foot ceilings, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Pet friendly with fitness center, bike storage and clubhouse. Walk to local shopping, dining, entertainment and transit.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 12 at 06:42pm
$
7 Units Available
Springline
3220 California Ave SW, Seattle, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,445
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
835 sqft
Pet-friendly 1-2 bedroom apartments in West Seattle's Admiral District. Puget Sound and mountain views, walk-in closets, private patio/balcony. Community offers fitness center, fire pit, bbq/grill area, clubhouse and community garden. Close to schools.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
$
15 Units Available
Ballard on the Park
2233 NW 58th St, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,615
585 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,991
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,001
1149 sqft
Now offering in-person tours by appointment only! Call us today for more information! In a neighborhood historically called Little Scandinavia, Ballard on the Park embodies the Danish concept of deep contentment and cozy well-being-known as hygge-by
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WA
Bothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WABremerton, WAParkwood, WAPort Orchard, WASilverdale, WAPoulsbo, WANavy Yard City, WA