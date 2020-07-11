/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 11 2020
242 Apartments for rent in Bainbridge Island, WA with washer-dryer
Last updated July 11
Winslow
Island Homestead
541 Homestead Ln NE, Bainbridge Island, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,079
1142 sqft
Newly remodeled homes set on landscaped grounds with territorial and greenbelt views. 30-minute commute to Seattle and walking distance to downtown. Units have fully equipped kitchens and large living rooms with fireplaces.
Last updated July 10
Winslow
926 Blue Heron Avenue NE
926 Blue Heron Avenue Northeast, Bainbridge Island, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1200 sqft
Townhouse Condo close to Downtown Bainbridge Island - Blue Heron Condominiums is located within walking distance of the library and down town Winslow. This 2 bedroom 1.
Last updated July 10
Crystal Springs
6922 Northeast Baker Hill Road
6922 Northeast Baker Hill Road, Bainbridge Island, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
1400 sqft
Amazing 2 bed/bath sublet and much more! Looking for a housemate to share cozy remodeled rambler. Needs to be clean, tidy, and reliable.
Last updated July 10
14350 Sunrise Drive NE
14350 Sunrise Drive Northeast, Bainbridge Island, WA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
3196 sqft
14350 Sunrise Drive NE Available 08/05/20 Private Nice Remodeled Home near Faye Bainbridge Park - Beautifully remodeled two story home nestled in the woods just steps away from Faye Bainbridge Park.
Results within 5 miles of Bainbridge Island
Last updated July 11
Reserve at Bucklin Hill
1255 NW Mirage Ln, Silverdale, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,247
617 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,462
885 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located close to Kitsap Mall, with easy access to Highway 303. Renovated units feature washer and dryer, dishwasher, and extra storage. Residents can enjoy wooded areas, sweeping views of Olympic Mountains and lush landscaping.
Last updated July 11
Silverdale Ridge
1415 NW Santa Fe Ln, Silverdale, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,500
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,674
1073 sqft
Close to Highway 303 and Ridgetop Blvd. Open-plan homes with breakfast bar, modern kitchen appliances and a fireplace. Community offers a pool, racquetball, a gym, a hot tub and a dog park.
Last updated July 11
Cascade Ridge
1206 NW Tahoe Ln, Silverdale, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,399
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,899
1214 sqft
Treetops comes with amazing amenities such as childcare, in-unit laundry, dishwashers, parking, walk-in closets, pool, gym, media room, pool room. Easy access to the Navy shipping yard and shopping.
Last updated July 11
Trillium Heights
12440 Daphne Ln NW, Silverdale, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,475
596 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
893 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,870
1028 sqft
These apartment homes have all you need, just minutes from Target and Kitsap Mall. Well-appointed kitchens, balconies and fireplaces are just some of the amenities you can expect to find here.
Last updated July 11
Ridgetop Apartments
11153 Shipside Ln NW, Silverdale, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,505
648 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
929 sqft
Units offer views of the Olympic Mountains and close proximity to both Kitsap Mall and Naval Base Kitsap. Apartments are spacious and clean, and are close to local malls and shopping.
Last updated July 11
Village Fair
309 NE Fairgrounds Rd, Bremerton, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,240
623 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Village Fair is a sprawling community set in a lush green landscape, surrounding an outdoor pool, playground, newly renovated clubhouse, fitness center, and more! Find a place to call your own, where nature meets modern living.
Last updated July 11
Clubhouse at Port Orchard
1920 Southeast Larch Lane, Port Orchard, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
686 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,635
941 sqft
The Clubhouse at Port Orchard offers one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes and flats located at the top of Mile Hill in Port Orchard, WA.
Last updated July 10
Pine Ridge Apartment Homes
3232 Pine Rd NE, Bremerton, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
870 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Pine Ridge Apartment Homes in Bremerton.
Last updated July 11
Woodcreek
2188 Northeast Hostmark Street, Poulsbo, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,945
942 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Woodcreek is a premier community offering brand new and newly updated apartments and townhomes. Nestled in a quiet wooded neighborhood in the charming town of Poulsbo, living at Woodcreek offers an amazing lifestyle.
Last updated July 11
451 Perry Avenue North
451 Perry Avenue North, Port Orchard, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1200 sqft
If you want views to die for, proximity to everything Port Orchard has to offer, come see this home! This home features 3 bedroom, 1.75 baths with new carpet, updated kitchen with separate bar area.
Last updated July 11
2495 Northeast John Carlson Road
2495 Northeast John Carlson Road, Kitsap County, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
900 sqft
Lovely home close to shopping, bus lines, and Esquire Hills Elementary School. 2 bedroom 1.5 bath home with spacious porches on front and back, situated on a large corner lot with plenty of parking. Cute, clean and close in.
Last updated July 10
Alki Point
3419 61st Ave SW
3419 61st Avenue Southwest, Seattle, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
1510 sqft
West Seattle, Alki/Admiral, 3BD/1.5 BA Single Family Home. Close to Beach Drive and Alki - This Charming 3 Bed 1.5 Bath home is conveniently located close to Alki beach.
Last updated July 10
1602 Naval Ave #18
1602 Naval Avenue, Bremerton, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1041 sqft
1602 Naval Ave #18 Available 07/17/20 Great 2BD/2BA condo newly painted with new flooring throughout - This primely located Bremerton condo has newer flooring throughout and newer paint.
Last updated July 10
7601 Concord Lane NE #E-201
7601 Concord Lane Northeast, Kitsap County, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
900 sqft
7601 Concord Lane NE #E-201 Available 08/01/20 7601 Concord Lane #E-201 - 2 Bedroom 2 Bath upper-level condo in East Bremerton, recently remodeled. Rent $1500.00, Deposit $1450.00. Water/sewer/garbage included with rent. Washer and dryer included.
Last updated July 9
Downtown Bremerton
823 Dr Ml King Way
823 Dr Ml King Way, Bremerton, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1095 sqft
Amazing apt located in downtown Bremerton. Private two bedroom one bath apt above a garage. Comes with reserved outdoor parking. 12 Month Lease. No pets.
Last updated July 10
Alki Point
4029 Beach DR SW
4029 Beach Drive Southwest, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
800 sqft
Available 08/15/20 Alki Apartment - Property Id: 94361 800sf, 3brd, 3/4 bath. Small kitchenet, on-site laundry, walk out door to private lawn on the water. Directly next to weather watch park - amazing 240 waterfront view.
Last updated July 10
Puget Sound Naval Shipyard
320 Washington Ave #104
320 Washington Avenue, Bremerton, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1778 sqft
320 Washington Ave #104 Available 08/10/20 Harborside Condo with a View - Looking for luxury living in the heart of downtown Bremerton? Look no further than the Harborside Condos! Located within walking distance of the ferry, PSNS, shopping,
Last updated July 10
Sheridan Park
1541 Sheridan Road, #D3
1541 Sheridan Road, Bremerton, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1061 sqft
2 Bedroom, 2 bath - Close to Everything - Conveniently located, spacious open floor plan and move in ready.
Last updated July 9
1935 NE Lincoln Rd
1935 Northeast Lincoln Road, Poulsbo, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1633 sqft
This three bedroom two bathroom single story home is the perfect home for you! Close to schools, farmer's markets and all shopping.
Last updated July 9
3390 Narrows View Lane Northeast
3390 Narrows View Lane Northeast, Bremerton, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
Lovely 1 bedroom condo in one of Kitsap County’s best-maintained complexes. Featuring beautiful laminate flooring, carpeting, and a gorgeous bathroom with large walk-in shower.
